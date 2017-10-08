Michigan St upsets No. 7 Michigan

Mark Dantonio has done what seemed improbable a decade ago and in the previous century by figuring out a way to help Michigan State have its way with Michigan on a consistent basis.

Brian Lewerke ran for a touchdown and threw for a score in the first half and the Spartans held on to beat the seventh-ranked Wolverines 14-10 on Saturday night.

Michigan State (4-1, 2-0 Big Ten) has beaten Michigan eight times in a 10-year stretch for the first time in a series that dates to 1898.

“I told our football team, every player that comes here, to dream big,” Dantonio said.

The Wolverines (4-1, 1-1) had the ball late with a chance to drive for a go-ahead TD, but a heave from the Spartans 37 as time expired hit the turf near the goal line.

Michigan could not overcome many mistakes, including five turnovers and several costly penalties. John O’Korn, replacing injured starter Wilton Speight, threw three interceptions in the second half. Ty Isaac and Sean McKeon fumbled.

“When we got the momentum going, we turned it over,” Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh said.

The Wolverines opened with a 16-play, 64-yard drive that took nearly 7 minutes off the clock, but they had to settle for a field goal and a 3-0 lead. They didn’t lead again against Dantonio, who has taken control of a rivalry that has historically been tilted in Michigan’s favor. Despite the recent slump, the Wolverines are 69-36-5 in the series.

Lewerke scored a go-ahead TD on a 14-yard run late in the first quarter. He threw a 16-yard pass to Madre London to put the Spartans up 14-3 midway through the second quarter.

Michigan scored its only touchdown midway through the third quarter on Khalid Hill’s 1-yard run to cut it to 14-10.

The Spartans didn’t have a first down in the second half until their final drive of the game, a possession that started with 2:13 and ended with a punt from the Michigan 47 that went through the end zone with 34 seconds left.

Michigan began its last drive with 34 seconds and no timeouts left and picked up 30 yards on the first snap on a 15-yard pass to Karan Higdon and a 15-yard penalty on Chris Frey for tacking him out of bounds. The Wolverines wilted after that as Eddie McDoom dropped a pass and they had to back up 5 yards due to a delay-of-game penalty.

Iowa St. 38, No. 3 Oklahoma 33

In Norman, Oklahoma, Kyle Kempt passed for 343 yards and three touchdowns, including a 25-yarder to Allen Lazard that put Iowa State ahead with 2:19 left and Joel Lanning made plays on offense and defense to lead the Cyclones to a stunning victory over No. 3 Oklahoma on Saturday.

The loss snapped Oklahoma’s nation-leading 14-game winning streak and the Sooners’ 18-game run against the Cyclones that dated to 1990. It was just Iowa State’s second victory over Oklahoma since 1961, and the Cyclones (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) did it without their starting quarterback.

No 1. Alabama 27, Texas A&M 19

In College Station, Texas, Damien Harris ran for 124 yards and a touchdown, and Jalen Hurts had a touchdown pass and ran for another score to help Alabama remain undefeated.

The Aggies (4-2, 2-1 Southeastern Conference), who entered the game as 26½ point underdogs, made the game interesting, but in the end freshman quarterback Kellen Mond was simply too inexperienced to help them topple a team as talented as Alabama.

No. 2 Clemson 28, Wake Forest 14

In Clemson, South Carolina, Kelly Bryant threw for 200 yards and a touchdown before leaving with an ankle injury and Clemson beat Wake Forest to reach to 6-0 for a third straight season.

There was no immediate word on the severity of Bryant’s injury. He left in the third quarter after Travis Etienne’s 1-yard touchdown run put Clemson ahead 21-0. Trainers looked at Bryant’s ankle and took him into the sideline medical tent. Bryant tested his legs with a few short jogs once he came out and remained on the sidelines with teammates. Bryant did not re-enter the game as Clemson (6-0, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) beat the Demon Deacons (4-2, 1-2) for a ninth straight time.

No. 4 Penn St. 31, Northwestern 7

In Evanston, Illinois, Trace McSorley threw for 245 yards and a touchdown, and Saquon Barkley ran for two scores in the second half for Penn State.

McSorley completed 25 of 34 passes. He threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to backup quarterback Tommy Stevens in the second quarter and added a 5-yard scoring run in the fourth.

No. 5 Georgia 54, Vanderbilt 14

In Nashville, Nick Chubb ran for two touchdowns and 138 yards, and Georgia routed Vanderbilt despite missing three players from the its stingy defense.

Georgia (6-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) is off to its best start since 2005 when the Bulldogs won their first seven games and longest winning streak since reaching the SEC championship in 2012. The Bulldogs also avenged a 17-16 loss to Vanderbilt last year by beating the Commodores for the 20th time in the past 23 games in this series.

No. 8, TCU, No. 23 West Virgina 24

In Fort Worth, Texas, Kenny Hill avoided a defender in the backfield and lunged forward through two more for a 3-yard touchdown run with 2:53 left and TCU remained the Big 12’s only undefeated team.

Hill also threw a 45-yard touchdown pass and was on the receiving end of a 48-yard score for the Frogs (5-0, 2-0). His winning TD run came only five plays after an apparent interception was reversed on a replay review.

No. 9 Wisconsin 38, Nebraska 17

In Lincoln, Nebraska, freshman Jonathan Taylor rushed for a season-high 249 yards and two touchdowns to lead a punishing ground game that helped Wisconsin wear down Nebraska.

No. 10 Ohio State 62, Maryland 14

In Columbus, Ohio, J.T. Barrett threw for three touchdowns and ran for another in the first half, and Ohio State had its most dominant defensive effort in nearly 60 years.

The stingy Buckeyes (5-1, 3-0 Big Ten) held Maryland (3-2, 1-1) to 66 total yards — their fewest yards allowed since yielding 60 against Indiana in 1960.