Ovechkin’s historic feat lifts Caps

Alex Ovechkin had a historic night, and now he could use a travel agent.

Anything to keep this roll going.

Ovechkin scored four goals to become the first player in 100 years with back-to-back hat tricks to open a season, and the Washington Capitals beat the Montreal Canadiens 6-1 on Saturday night.

Ovechkin had three goals in the third period in Thursday’s opening night win at Ottawa, then matched the feat while helping chase Montreal goalie Carey Price in the first period Saturday. He added his fourth goal at 16:46 of the second period against Al Montoya.

Ovechkin jokingly credited the outburst to his Russian sister-in-law, who has been visiting the U.S. this week.

“Every time she’s in town I score a hat trick,” Ovechkin said. “Back-to-back and she’s leaving Monday. I’m pretty sure I’m going to have to talk to someone to keep her here.”

It was the fourth four-goal game of his career and second against the Canadiens.

Three players had hat tricks in the first two games of the 1917-18 season: Cy Denneny of Ottawa, Joe Malone of Montreal and Reg Noble of Toronto, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Ovechkin is the first since.

T.J. Oshie also scored for Washington.

Ovechkin opened the scoring 20 seconds in, added his second goal at 2:51 and his third at 18:10. Evgeny Kusnetsov assisted on all four of Ovechkin’s goals.

“It’s a fun time when you play like that and your line’s feeling it,” Ovechkin said. “When your line’s feeling it, you just want to be out there more and more. Sometimes you play well but you don’t score. Right now it’s we play well, we score goals, we’re dangerous. All three forwards are dangerous and we just have to continue to play like that.”

Penguins 4, Predators 0

In Pittsburgh, Evgeni Malkin scored, Matt Murray stopped 26 shots and the Penguins beat the Nashville in a Stanley Cup Final rematch.

Golden Knights 2, Coyotes 1 (OT)

In Glendale, Arizona, James Neal’s goal at 3:46 of overtime gave expansion Vegas its second win in two games.

Blackhawks 5, Blue Jackets 1

In Chicago, Brandon Saad, Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews each had a goal and assist to lead the Blackhawks over Columbus.

Devils 4, Avalanche 1

In Newark, New Jersey, Hobey Baker Award winner Will Butcher set up three power-play goals, and the Devils opened the season with a victory over Colorado.

Hurricanes 5, Wild 4 (SO)

In Raleigh, North Carolina, Jaccob Slavin scored in the shootout, sending the Hurricanes to the win.

Islanders 6, Sabres 3

In New York, John Tavares scored twice to lead the Islanders over Buffalo in their home opener.

Maple Leafs 8, Rangers 5

In Toronto, Tyler Bozak, Leo Komarov and Nazem Kadri scored third-period goals and the Maple Leafs held off the Rangers in their wild home opener.

Blues 4, Stars 2

In St. Louis, Jake Allen made 38 saves and the Blues used three first-period goals to beat Dallas and spoil coach Ken Hitchcock’s return to St. Louis.

Kings 4, Sharks 1

In San Jose, Anze Kopitar had two goals, Dustin Brown and Nick Shore also scored and Los Angeles beat the Sharks.

Flyers 3, Ducks 2 (OT)

In Anaheim, Wayne Simmonds scored 44 seconds into overtime to give Philadelphia a victory over the Ducks.

Flames 6, Jets 3

In Calgary, defenseman T.J. Brodie had two goals and two assists and the Flames scored the final five goals to beat Winnipeg in their home opener.

Panthers 5, Lightning 4

In Sunrise, Florida, Jared McCann scored the tiebreaking goal for the Panthers in the third period after a review overturned the initial ruling of goalie interference.

Red Wings 2, Senators 1

In Ottawa, Frans Nielsen scored the only goal in the shootout, lifting Detroit to a road win.

Canucks 3, Oilers 2

In Vancouver, Bo Horvat scored twice, Jacob Markstrom settled down to make 33 saves after allowing a goal on the game’s first shot and the Canucks beat Edmonton.