Team Europe ends Japan’s reign as Japan Open champion

Japan missed out on its third consecutive title at the Japan Open team figure skating competition on Saturday, settling for a runner-up finish.

The host team, featuring Mai Mihara, Marin Honda, Shoma Uno and pro skater Nobunari Oda, scored a total of 614.93 points in the free skate competition between teams of two women and two men from Japan, Europe and North America.

The European team of Russian women Evgenia Medvedeva and Alina Zagitova plus Spain’s Javier Fernandez and Israel’s Alexei Bychenko won the title with 615.35 points at Saitama Super Arena.

For individual scores, Mihara and Honda were second and fifth, respectively, among the women with scores of 147.83 and 133.41, while Uno was third for the men with 175.45 and Oda fourth with 158.24.

Two-time defending world champion Medvedeva had the highest women’s score of 152.08 and Fernandez was first for the men with 189.47.

The North American squad was represented by Karen Chen, Mirai Nagasu, Nathan Chen and Jeremy Abbott, all from the United States.