Mai Murakami finishes fourth in women’s all-around final at world championships

Mai Murakami narrowly missed out on a medal at the world championships on Friday, finishing fourth in the women’s all-around final.

Murakami, who topped the qualifying round, scored 54.699 points to finish just 0.100 behind bronze medalist Elena Eremina of Russia. American Morgan Hurd captured the gold medal with 55.232, while Canada’s Elsabeth Black took the silver on 55.132.

Murakami would have given Japan a first women’s all-around medal since Koko Tsurumi claimed the bronze at the 2009 worlds.

The 21-year-old was solid on the uneven bars but lost ground after she could only manage 12.000 points following a fall on the balance beam. Murakami won the final rotation on the floor with 14.233 but it was not enough for a place on the podium.

“(As top qualifier) I was the most nervous I have ever been in my gymnastics career,” said Murakami. “I could have gone for gold if I hadn’t messed up on the beam.

“I figure I haven’t practiced enough. Hopefully I can win gold in the apparatus finals,” added Murakami, who is scheduled to compete on the beam and in the floor exercise in Saturday’s finals.

American Ragan Smith was second after the all-around qualifying round but pulled out of the final with an ankle injury.