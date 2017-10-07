Riley Ferguson, Memphis steamroll UConn

Memphis quarterback Riley Ferguson found favorite target Anthony Miller early and often on Friday night, setting records in the process.

Ferguson threw for 431 yards and seven touchdowns, four of them to Miller, as Memphis routed UConn 70-31.

Ferguson, who played just three quarters, completed 34 of 48 passes and the Tigers put up 711 yards of total offense.

The seven touchdown throws tied Paxton Lynch’s school and conference record. Ferguson was 26 of 37 for 325 yards and five touchdowns in the first half alone.