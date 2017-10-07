Pulisic leads U.S. in rout of Panama
United States' Christian Pulisic gets past Panama goalkeeper Jaime Penedo to score a first-half goal in a World Cup qualifying match on Friday in Orlando, Florida. | AP

Pulisic leads U.S. in rout of Panama

AP

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – Christian Pulisic burst up the field, scoring with a brilliant touch to complete an 11-second, breakneck, field-length attack just eight minutes in.

Then his cross found Jozy Altidore’s right foot like an arrow striking a bull’s-eye , leading to a two-goal lead in the 19th minute.

Exhale, U.S. fans.

Altidore converted a penalty kick with a chip in the 43rd after Bobby Wood was fouled, Wood added a goal in the 63rd and the United States routed Panama 4-0 on Friday night to put the Americans back on track to reach next year’s World Cup.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

United States' Christian Pulisic gets past Panama goalkeeper Jaime Penedo to score a first-half goal in a World Cup qualifying match on Friday in Orlando, Florida. | AP

, , ,