Golden Knights win in debut

James Neal scored twice in the third period Friday night, rallying the Vegas Golden Knights to a 2-1 victory over the Dallas Stars in the debut of the first major pro sports franchise in Las Vegas.

The expansion team was playing five days after the shooting that killed 58 people in Las Vegas, and the Dallas players honored the desert city by forming a line next to their Vegas counterparts before the national anthem.

With the video board reading “Viva Las Vegas” above the players, the public address announcer said “Dallas stands with Vegas and those affected by the horrifying tragedy.”

Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 45 of 46 shots to help the Golden Knights become the first expansion team to open with a victory since the Ottawa Senators in 1992. They also spoiled coach Ken Hitchcock’s return to Dallas 18 years after he directed the franchise’s only Stanley Cup title.

Both of Neal’s goals came against Kari Lehtonen after Ben Bishop left with an apparent facial injury after taking a puck to the mask. Bishop had stopped all 19 shots in his Dallas debut after coming over in a trade with Los Angeles and signing a long-term contract with the Stars.

A former Dallas player and expected to be a top offensive threat for the Golden Knights, Neal beat a screened Lehtonen between the legs midway through the third period for the tying goal. The go-ahead goal came in transition when Neal got the puck past Lehtonen from his knees with 2:44 remaining.

Tyler Seguin opened the scoring late in the second period when he redirected a pass from Devin Shore past Fleury, a three-time Stanley Cup winner with Pittsburgh before being left unprotected in the expansion draft.

Blue Jackets 5, Islanders 0

In Columbus, Pierre-Luc Dubois scored in his NHL debut and Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 saves in the hosts’ win over New York in the season opener for both teams.

Lightning 5, Panthers 3

In Tampa, Florida, Steven Stamkos set up the go-ahead goal in his return from a right knee injury and the Lightning topped the hosts.