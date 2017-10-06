Swallows appoint Shinya Miyamoto as bench coach

Three-time Japan Series champion Shinya Miyamoto was named the Tokyo Yakult Swallows’ new bench coach Friday.

Miyamoto will be second in command to Junji Ogawa, who on Thursday was unveiled as the manager for next season.

A 10-time Golden Glove winner and former All-Star shortstop and third base, Miyamoto, 46, returns to the dugout for the first time since 2013, when he retired as player-coach.

Miyamoto captained the Japan national team at the 2004 Athens Olympics and 2008 Beijing Games, and played at the inaugural 2006 World Baseball Classic.

The Swallows also named Katsuyuki Dobashi, 48, as their new infield and base-running coach.