New York Yacht Club to challenge for 36th America’s Cup

The New York Yacht Club is returning to the America’s Cup after an absence of a decade and a half, perhaps the ultimate nod to tradition as sailing’s marquee regatta is reshaped following Emirates Team New Zealand’s stunning victory in June.

The NYYC announced Thursday that it will challenge for the 36th America’s Cup to be held in early 2021, most likely off Auckland. Teams can file challenges beginning Jan. 1.

The New York Yacht Club once enjoyed the longest winning streak in sports when it held the Auld Mug from 1851, when the schooner America beat a fleet of British ships around the Isle of Wight, until 1983, when Dennis Conner’s Liberty lost to the wing-keeled Australia II off Newport, Rhode Island.

The NYYC last backed a challenge in 2002-03 with Team Dennis Conner.

“The America’s Cup has always remained close to the heart of the New York Yacht Club, even in the years where we didn’t participate as a challenger or defender,” commodore Philip A. Lotz said. “For this cycle, a lot of elements have come together in the correct way for the Club to enter another challenge.”

The first was ETNZ’s rout of two-time defending champion Oracle Team USA, owned by software tycoon Larry Ellison, on Bermuda’s Great Sound. After winning the America’s Cup in 2010 in a one-off with a Swiss team that was forced by a bitter court case, Oracle Team USA did not hold defense trials in 2013 or 2017.

Word of the New York Yacht Club’s return was greeted warmly Down Under.

“We’re delighted they are back,” Team New Zealand CEO Grant Dalton said in an email to The Associated Press. “It really sets the tone for the next Cup, the world’s most prestigious Club.”