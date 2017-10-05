Iordache exits worlds due to Achilles injury

Romanian star Larisa Iordache made a tearful exit from the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships on Wednesday after suffering an injury during a warm-up, ending her hopes of all-around gold.

The 21-year-old from Bucharest had been considered one of the favorites for the all-around title in Montreal in the absence of reigning champion Simone Biles of the United States.

Iordache was seen in tears as she was led out of the competition arena in a wheelchair after sustaining the leg injury during a warm-up for the floor exercise.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) later cited the Romanian Gymnastics Federation as saying that Iordache had suffered a torn Achilles tendon.

Iordache won the all-around bronze medal at the 2015 World Championships in Glasgow, Scotland, and had earned a silver in the same discipline in Nanning, China, in 2014.