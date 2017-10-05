Reliever Hisashi Takeda leaving Fighters after 15 seasons

Three-time Pacific League saves leader Hisashi Takeda will part with the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters in hopes of signing with another team, the club announced Thursday.

In his 15th season with Nippon Ham in 2017, the almost 39-year-old Takeda was limited to just seven games and displayed nothing like the peak form that saw him named most valuable relief pitcher in 2006 and allowed him to lead the league in saves in 2009, 2011 and 2012.

“I am who I am today because of the Fighters. I have nothing but gratitude,” Takeda said.

Takeda went 31-30 with 167 saves and an ERA of 2.61 in 534 games over his career with the Fighters.