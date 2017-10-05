Colts QB Andrew Luck faces limitations after return

Andrew Luck put on his familiar red No. 12 jersey, trotted onto the practice field and got back into his normal Wednesday routine.

A little stretching, a little footwork, even a little throwing.

Even he figured it’s about time.

After missing all of the Indianapolis Colts’ offseason workouts, all of training camp, all of the preseason and Indy’s first four regular-season games, the Colts’ quarterback made his long-awaited appearance on the practice field.

“It was fun to be back on the field and put on a jersey and a helmet and get to go out there and throw a couple passes with the guys,” Luck said in his first comments since July 29.

His workload will still be limited.

Luck was cleared to stretch with teammates, participate in some quarterback drills and throw a few passes at less than full velocity. He’s expected to do more rehab work Thursday, a continuation of the day on-day off throwing regimen he’s been given, before returning to practice Friday.

Coach Chuck Pagano has already said Luck won’t play Sunday against winless San Francisco.

“There’s a pitch count and we’ve got it scripted exactly how many routes he’ll throw, inside the number throws, outside the numbers, deep down the field throws, all that stuff,” Pagano said. “So we’ll evaluate every one of them.”

Eventually, Luck is expected to work his way back into football shape on the scout team.

Still, it is progress.

Since having surgery for a partially torn labrum in his throwing shoulder in January, Luck hadn’t participated in any team drills or even thrown a pass to any of his teammates.

At times, Luck said, the recovery process has been frustrating. He even sought advice from New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees, who had shoulder surgery before signing with the Saints in 2006.

But early last week, there were indications things were changing. Pagano said there was “a chance” Luck could practice last week only to later acknowledge the doctors said no.