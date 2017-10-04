Otani dazzles in likely last game before heading to majors

The real Shohei Otani made his first appearance of the season on the last day of baseball at Sapporo Dome this year. It may have also been his final time on an NPB mound.

Five years after he first set hearts aflutter on Japan’s northernmost island, and nearly at the end of a season during which he was hindered by nagging injuries, Otani made his first two-way start of 2017, striking out 10 in a two-hit shutout while also batting fourth in a 3-0 victory over the Orix Buffaloes in the Fighters’ home finale on Wednesday night at Sapporo Dome.

Nippon Ham outfielder Taishi Ota drove in three runs with a bases-clearing double in the fourth inning to give the Fighters a 3-0 lead and that was all Otani needed.

The Fighters’ ace pitcher and designated hitter was making what most expect to be his last start in Japan before heading to the majors this winter. Major league teams took one final look on Wednesday, with scouts from 11 teams in attendance at Sapporo Dome.

Otani put on a show for them with a slider that at times looked absolutely devastating alongside the rest of his arsenal on the night.

He breezed through the early innings on the mound, striking out seven of the first 12 Buffaloes he faced. He allowed his first hit in the fifth, when Chris Marrero led off with a single and then walked Hiroyuki Nakajima.

Otani retired the next three batters to end the frame. He allowed another hit and walked another batter in the sixth, but again escaped unscathed.

His control faltered slightly in the latter stages of his outing, but he still had more than enough to put away the Buffaloes. Otani walked five batters. He hit 160 kph (99.4 mph) on the stadium gun seven times, topping out at 162 (101).

Otani finished 1-for-4 at the plate.