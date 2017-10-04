Matsuyama looking to defend title in Bahamas

Hideki Matsuyama will seek to defend his title at the Hero World Challenge hosted by Tiger Woods, the organizers announced Tuesday.

Matsuyama, ranked third in the world, will compete in the four-day tournament starting Nov. 30 at Albany, Bahamas.

The competition features the season’s top-ranked players, including Americans top-ranked Dustin Johnson, second-ranked Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, ranked fourth.

The 25-year-old Matsuyama finished the FedEx Cup points standings with a career-best eighth place this season.