Getafe’s Gaku Shibasaki undergoes surgery for broken foot

Japan midfielder Gaku Shibasaki underwent surgery for a fractured left foot and will spend the next two months on the sidelines, Spanish side Getafe said Monday.

The 25-year-old Shibasaki had surgery to fix a hairline fracture in his left foot after suffering the injury in a Sept. 16 home game against Barcelona, when he scored his first La Liga goal.

Shibasaki, who has 14 caps for Japan, signed a four-year contract with newly promoted Getafe in July after spending half a season in the second division with Tenerife.