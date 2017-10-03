Ryo Ishikawa misses chance to secure PGA Tour card

Ryo Ishikawa missed out on a PGA Tour card after failing to finish among the top 25 players in the annual four-event Web.com Tour Finals on Monday.

After a final-round 66 Ishikawa placed 40th with a 9-under 275 total in the Finals finale held at the Atlantic Beach Country Club, putting him 31st overall in the Web.com Finals earnings list.

Twenty five players received their PGA Tour cards on Aug. 27 after the Web.com Tour regular season, which featured 22 events. An additional 25 spots were up for grabs at the finals in September and October.

“It was really tough. I felt suffocated. I wasn’t able to have faith in my technique and skills,” said Ishikawa.

“I hope I’ll be able to bounce back from the disappointment and do better in the future. I’m feeling better about my golf now. It wasn’t a complete failure. My dream isn’t to secure a seed for the PGA Tour. I have bigger dreams for myself.”

The 26-year-old, who says he hasn’t decided where he will be based next season, will compete on the Japanese tour for the remainder of the year, with his next competition being the Japan Open Golf Championship, which will be held Oct. 12-15 in Gifu Prefecture.