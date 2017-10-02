Yuya Osako scores first goal of season in Cologne loss

Japan forward Yuya Osako opened his Bundesliga season account in Cologne’s 2-1 defeat to RB Leipzig on Sunday.

With Cologne down 2-0 in the 82nd minute, Osako, who had missed a couple of headers earlier, managed to nod home at his third opportunity from a leftwing cross for last-place Cologne, which has just one point from its first seven games.

Osako was barely in the mood to speak about his goal following the match.

“We lost so it doesn’t mean anything,” he said. “I had lots of chances, but couldn’t take them. All we can do is try to fight through this as a team.”

In the Belgian top flight, Osako’s international teammate Yuya Kubo struck his second goal of the campaign in the 23rd minute for Gent in its 2-1 away loss to Club Brugge.