Cam Newton shines as Panthers upset Patriots

The Carolina Panthers have been patiently waiting for the kind of performance from Cam Newton that had elevated him to the elite among NFL quarterbacks.

He finally delivered — against the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Graham Gano hit a 48-yard field goal as time expired, Newton threw for three touchdowns and ran for another and the Panthers stunned the New England Patriots 33-30 on Sunday.

The winner served as redemption for Gano, who missed an extra point in the third quarter. It was also the first signature game of 2017 for Newton, who threw four interceptions and just two touchdowns in Carolina’s first three games.

“I felt this was a breakthrough game for us, a statement game,” Newton said. “We had some careless turnovers, including (my) interception. But for us to come into a hostile environment, to battle, face some adversity early on, and still hold on at the end — it was a great team win for us.”

Jonathan Stewart rushed 14 times for 68 yards to pass DeAngelo Williams and become the franchise’s all-time leading rusher.

It was the second home loss this season for the usually unbeatable Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The defeat marked just the second time since 2012 that Tom Brady has lost two home starts within a season.

Newton finished 22 of 29 for 316 yards and an interception, picking apart a New England defense that was giving up an NFL-worst 461 yards and 31.7 points per game.

Newton also scored his 50th touchdown rushing, the only quarterback in NFL history to do so. He pumped his fist to “signify Black Power” after his rushing touchdown, a gesture he said he decided to do to show the joy he has when he plays.

It came on a day when several NFL players chose to abandon taking a knee during the national anthem. “I pray every night for God to give me a pinnacle to give people hope,” Newton said. “I did it . . . to show black pride because I am African-American. But more or less, I want all people to just see when I play I want them to see the joy that I go out there and play with. Win, lose or draw it was a great win for us today. “

The Patriots forced a pair of turnovers, but had trouble containing Newton’s stable of targets. After exiting’s last week’s loss to New Orleans, receiver Kelvin Benjamin started and caught four passes for 104 yards.

“A lot of people counted us out this game,” Stewart said. “There are a lot of guys on this team that deserve their credibility. We expected to win today.”

Carolina (3-1) finished with 444 total yards, marking the fourth straight game the Patriots have given up at least 300 yards.

“So much stuff went wrong today,” Patriots safety Devin McCourty said. “Giving up 30 points a game, 400-something yards. If it was one thing, we’d be better one of these weeks. It’s just all of us. It’s all 11 guys who are out there not playing good football.”

Brady finished 32 of 45 for 307 yards and two scores.

The Patriots cut a 30-16 deficit in half on an 8-yard run by Dion Lewis with 8:46 remaining. Linebacker Dont’a Hightower forced a punt on Carolina’s next drive when he sacked Newton on third down.

Brady then found Danny Amendola in the back of the end zone on fourth-and-goal from the 1 to tie the game. But two penalties on New England’s defense on the Panthers’ final drive set up Gano’s winner.

Broncos 16, Raiders 10

In Denver, the Broncos throttled running back Marshawn Lynch, sent quarterback Derek Carr to the sideline with a back injury, then sealed their win on safety Justin Simmons’ interception of EJ Manuel at the Denver 8 in the closing minutes.

Despite holding Lynch to 12 yards on nine carries, the Broncos found themselves in danger of frittering away an AFC West showdown they had dominated. Trailing by six, Manuel heaved a high toss to Amari Cooper just after the two-minute warning. Simmons, who won the job from three-time Pro Bowl safety T.J. Ward this summer, came down with the ball just shy of the goal line and took it out to 8. The Broncos ran out the clock to hit their bye week at 3-1.

Cardinals 18, 49ers 12 (OT)

In Glendale, Arizona, Carson Palmer threw 19 yards to Larry Fitzgerald with 32 seconds left in overtime for the game’s only touchdown. The scoring had been limited to nine field goals on an ugly afternoon in the desert before Palmer directed a seven-play, 75-yard drive with 1:52 to play in the extra period.

Fitzgerald, who had three catches for 13 yards before the winning grab, rose to catch the ball under tight coverage by Rashard Robinson.

Eagles 26, Chargers 24

In Carson, California, Carson Wentz passed for 242 yards, LeGarrette Blount rushed for 136 and the Eagles extended their promising start to the season.

Rookie Jake Elliott kicked four field goals for the Eagles (3-1), who had thousands of roaring fans in the Chargers’ temporary stadium while they hung on to win on the road for the second time in 10 tries.

Buccaneers 25, Giants 23

In Tampa, Jameis Winston threw for 332 and three touchdowns without an interception, and Nick Folk kicked a 34-yard field goal as time expired.

Folk redeemed himself after missing two field goals and an extra point earlier in the day, booting the winner after Winston answered Eli Manning’s second TD pass of the day with an impressive drive that began at his 25.

Rams 35, Cowboys 30

In Arlington, Texas, Todd Gurley scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 53-yard catch-and-run, and Greg Zuerlein kicked a career-high seven field goals.

Gurley finished with 215 total yards — 121 rushing and 94 receiving — as the Rams overcame two first-half touchdowns from Ezekiel Elliott the day before a federal appeals court hearing related to the star Dallas running back’s blocked six-game suspension over a domestic incident in Ohio.

Bills 23, Falcons 17

In Atlanta, Stephen Hauschka kicked a tiebreaking, 56-yard field goal with less than five minutes remaining and the Bills made a last-minute defensive stand.

Buffalo’s defense stopped the Falcons at the Bills 10 with less than a minute remaining when Matt Ryan couldn’t complete a fourth-down pass to Taylor Gabriel, and Atlanta became the last NFC team to lose this season.

Steelers 26, Ravens 9

In Baltimore, Le’Veon Bell rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns to seize first place in the AFC North.

Though held to a touchdown over the final 30 minutes, Pittsburgh (3-1) mounted enough of an attack before halftime to earn its first win over the Ravens in Baltimore since 2012. Ben Roethlisberger went 18-for-30 for 216 yards and a touchdown. Bell did more than his share, carrying the ball 35 times to help the Steelers amass 381 yards on offense.

Texans 57, Titans 14

In Houston, rookie Deshaun Watson threw for four touchdowns and ran for another as the Texans scored the most points in franchise history.

Watson, the 12th pick in this year’s draft, became the first rookie to throw four touchdowns and run for another one since Fran Tarkenton in 1961, and tied an NFL record for most TDs by a rookie quarterback.

Lions 14, Vikings 7

In Minneapolis, Anthony Zettel led a ferocious performance by Detroit’s defense with two sacks, four hurries and a fumble recovery, as the Lions forced three turnovers while holding the Vikings scoreless in the second half.

The Lions turned two fumbles in the third quarter into 11 points, taking the lead on Ameer Abdullah’s 1-yard touchdown run five plays after rookie Dalvin Cook fumbled at the Minnesota 29.

Saints 20, Dolphins 0

In London, Drew Brees threw for 268 yards and two touchdowns and the Saints scored all but three of their points in the second half.

Michael Thomas had a touchdown reception in the third quarter, Alvin Kamara added one in the fourth and Will Lutz made two of his three field-goal attempts for New Orleans (2-2), which arrived for the game on Monday and won the lowest-scoring game ever held in London.

Jets 23, Jaguars 20 (OT)

In East Rutherford, New Jersey, Chandler Catanzaro kicked a 41-yard field goal with 28 seconds left in overtime, lifting New York to a wacky win.

After Catanzaro split the uprights, he and his teammates celebrated wildly in the middle of the field — but then had to wait because there was a penalty flag on the field. The officials ruled there actually was no penalty on the play, giving the Jets the victory.

Bengals 31, Browns 7

In Cleveland, Andy Dalton threw three of his four touchdown passes in the first half and Cincinnati’s offense found the perfect opponent to work out some early season struggles.

Dalton only missed on one of 18 throws in the first half as the Bengals (1-3) built a 21-0 lead.