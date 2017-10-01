Surging Troy upsets No. 25 LSU

Troy quarterback Brandon Silvers basked in the scene of teammates cupping their hands around their ears to better hear the triumphant howls of several hundred traveling fans in a mostly empty, 102,000-seat Tiger Stadium.

Silvers was in the stands the last time Troy visited Death Valley in 2008, when LSU overcame a 31-3 second-half hole for the largest comeback in Tigers history. Memories of that game provided Silvers with particular satisfaction in being part of another Trojans squad that also took an early lead — and held on this time.

Jordan Chunn ran for 191 yards and a touchdown, Troy forced four turnovers and the surging Trojans upset the 25th-ranked Tigers 24-21 on Saturday night.

“Walking off that field man and seeing the fans in the stands who made the trip, to be able to send them home with a win is fantastic,” said Silvers, who was an efficient 16 of 28 for 157 yards without an interception.

“They were there for us and we got to be there for them tonight. This is a huge win for the program.”

Troy (4-1) became the first team from outside the Southeastern Conference to win at Death Valley since UAB in 2000. They snapped the Tigers’ streak of 49 straight home victories over non-league opponents.

Although the Tigers (3-2) were three-touchdown favorites, the result wasn’t entirely unfathomable. LSU had looked vulnerable in a tense victory over Syracuse a week earlier, while Troy came in on a three-game winning streak and is among the favorites to win the Sun Belt Conference after a 10-victory 2016 campaign.

“We did not look past Troy,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. “This was about us. We did not play well.”

Troy raced to leads of 17-0 and 24-7 before Danny Etling’s fourth-quarter touchdown passes of 34 yards to Russell Gage and 20 yards to Foster Moreau got LSU as close as a field goal with 1:59 left. But after failing to recover an onside kick, LSU got the ball back on its own 11 with only 23 seconds left, and Troy sealed it with Blace Brown’s interception on the Troy 42 with 11 seconds left.

“At the end of the day, it was who wanted it more,” LSU linebacker Devin White said. “You could tell they wanted it more.”

No. 1 Alabama 66, Mississippi 3

In Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Jalen Hurts threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score and Alabama let loose on Mississippi, emphatically putting down a problematic foe in recent years with the highest-scoring performance by the Crimson Tide in 11 years under Nick Saban.

Ole Miss (2-2, 0-1 Southeastern Conference) had won two of last three meetings with Alabama (5-0, 2-0), scoring 109 points — more than any other Tide opponent over the last three years. The Rebels are the only SEC team to beat the Tide since 2014, and they handed Alabama its only home loss in the past 30 games at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

No. 2 Clemson 31, No. 12 Virginia Tech 17

In Blacksburg, Virgina, Kelly Bryant ran around and away from Virginia Tech to lead Clemson to its third victory in three games against teams in the Top 25.

Making just his fifth start, the junior ran for 94 yards, hit Tavien Feaster with a pass the speedy running back took 60 yards for a score and avoided mistakes. He also kept alive a late scoring drive after scrambling right on a play that started at the 5, dodging three Hokies, shaking free from an ankle tackle and eventually turning back upfield at the 23. He zig-zagged all the way back to the 4.

The defending national champion Tigers (5-0, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) have also beaten No. 13 Auburn 14-6 and No. 17 Louisville 47-21. This triumph was their 12th in a row on the road, and fifth in a row against Virginia Tech, including the 2016 ACC championship.

No. 4 Penn State 45, Indiana 14

In State College, Pennsylvania, DaeSean Hamilton caught nine passes for 122 yards and three touchdowns and became Penn State’s career receptions leader.

Hamilton teamed with quarterback Trace McSorley on the first two scoring passes and caught the third from running back Saquon Barkley to cap the scoring in the fourth quarter. Hamilton hauled in his 180th career catch midway through the fourth quarter to break the record set by Deon Butler in 2008.

Barkley returned the opening kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown and finished with 221 yards. Penn State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) turned two first-quarter turnovers into touchdowns to spark the rout. McSorley added a rushing touchdown, and Nick Scott scored on a fumble return.

No. 6 Washington 42, Oregon State 7

In Corvallis, Oregon, Jake Browning threw three touchdown passes, Myles Gaskin ran for 113 yards and a score and Washington broke open a close game with a 21-point third quarter.

Browning completed 26 of 34 passes for 293 yards and had touchdown passes of 5, 15 and 34 yards to Dante Pettis, who had 12 catches for 105 yards. Browning has accounted for 12 touchdowns, 10 passing, in three career games against Oregon State.

No. 7 Georgia 41, Tennessee 0

In Knoxville, Tennessee, Jake Fromm threw a touchdown pass and ran for two more scores Saturday and Georgia handed Tennessee its first shutout in nearly a quarter-century.

Nick Chubb added 109 yards rushing to help Georgia race to its first 5-0 start since 2012, the last year the Bulldogs reached the Southeastern Conference championship game. They are 2-0 in conference play.

Tennessee (3-2, 0-2) was shut out for the first time since a 31-0 loss to Florida in 1994.

No. 10 Wisconsin 33, Northwestern 24

In Madison, Wisconsin, Jonathan Taylor had two touchdowns runs to help the offense overcome a sluggish start and Wisconsin held off Northwestern.

Alex Hornibrook threw for 197 yards and a touchdown, settling down after two interceptions in the first half. Garrett Dooley had four of Wisconsin’s 10 sacks.

Northwestern’s last drive was thwarted when Clayton Thorson couldn’t find a receiver out of his own end zone and was sacked by D’Cota Dixon for a safety.