Romine plays all nine positions for Tigers in win

Andrew Romine played all nine positions and the Detroit Tigers got the win.

It didn’t go exactly as planned for manager Brad Ausmus, but it was pretty close.

Romine became the fifth major leaguer to play every position in a single game, and the Tigers held off the Minnesota Twins for a 3-2 victory on Saturday night.

“Moving around and stuff, it got hectic, but it was fun,” Romine said.

Romine, a 31-year-old utilityman, pitched to Miguel Sano in the eighth, and the All-Star slugger bounced to third on a 3-1 pitch. Romine topped out at 87 mph (140 kph) on the stadium’s radar gun.

Romine then switched to first base, his ninth position of the night. The former Angels draft pick joined Bert Campaneris, Cesar Tovar, Scott Sheldon and Shane Halter on the exclusive list of players to accomplish the feat.

“I’m not sure I wanted him to face Sano in a one-run game,” Ausmus said, “but he got him out, so I give him credit.”

Ausmus was Halter’s teammate when he played all nine positions for Detroit against Minnesota on Oct. 1, 2000. Ausmus and Romine had discussed the idea for two years but hadn’t felt like the time was right to carry it out until Saturday night at Target Field with no postseason implications at stake.

Romine also played catcher for the first time in the majors for four at-bats in the seventh inning. The Twins scored one run off Blaine Hardy to pull within one, and Romine committed a passed ball that caused Ausmus to insert James McCann at catcher and move Romine to second base.

“It would’ve been a lot easier on him if we could’ve gone 1-2-3,” Hardy said, “but it’s obviously not the way it went.”

Romine made five putouts, including the first and last outs. He began the evening in left field and ended at first, where he fielded Zack Granite’s ground ball to clinch the victory, snapping a six-game losing streak against the Twins.

“That was something else,” Romine said. “I tried to focus as much as I could without getting caught up in the moment.”

Dodgers 5, Rockies 3

In Denver, Los Angeles secured home-field advantage throughout the playoffs by beating the Rockies, who still clinched their first postseason appearance since 2009.

It was the Dodgers’ 103rd win of the season, the most since the team moved to Los Angeles. At 103-58, they’re assured of the best record in baseball.

Cardinals 7, Brewers 6

In St. Louis, Milwaukee was eliminated from playoff contention when it squandered a six-run lead, handing baseball’s final postseason spot to Colorado.

Brewers reliever Anthony Swarzak (6-4) gave up a tying, two-run single to Stephen Piscotty in the eighth inning and a go-ahead single to Harrison Bader. Milwaukee tried to rally in the ninth, but Brett Phillips struck out with a runner on second to end it.

Pirates 4, Nationals 1

In Washington, Nationals ace Max Scherzer was pulled with a hamstring cramp while tuning up for the playoffs.

Washington said Scherzer was sent for a precautionary MRI on his right hamstring. Manager Dusty Baker downplayed the severity of the injury.

Padres 3, Giants 2

In San Francisco, Matt Cain pitched five shutout innings for the Giants, then raised his arms and waved his cap, fighting off tears amid a standing ovation as he walked off the mound for final time.

Cain’s decorated 13-year career came to an end and the home crowd at AT&T Park saluted the right-hander, a cornerstone of San Francisco’s championship era who pitched the only perfect game in franchise history.

Cain made his last start a day ahead of his 33rd birthday and at the close of a $127.5 million, six-year contract. Beset by injuries in recent years, Cain has said he couldn’t imagine pitching for another team.

Marlins 10, Braves 2

In Miami, Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton remained at 59 home runs, but Derek Dietrich connected for Miami.

Stanton went 1-for-5 and drove in a run. He has one more game to become the first player to hit 60 home runs in a season since 2001 when Barry Bonds hit 73 and Sammy Sosa hit 64.

Ichiro Suzuki was 0-for-2 for Miami.

Cubs 9, Reds 0

In Chicago, Jon Lester struck out seven over five innings, Kyle Schwarber hit his 30th home run and the NL Central champion Cubs earned their 15th win in 18 games.

Lester (13-8) allowed four hits and walked none in a possible tuneup for Game 1 of the NL Division Series against Washington.

Mets 7, Phillies 4 (11)

In Philadelphia, Asdrubal Cabrera hit a three-run homer with two outs in the 11th inning, sending the Mets to the road win.

New York’s Norichika Aoki finished 0-for-3, but drew three walks and scored three runs.

Yankees 2, Blue Jays 1

In New York, Aaron Judge hit his 52nd homer, powering the Yankees to the win.

New York will host Minnesota in the wild-card game Tuesday.

Red Sox 6, Astros 3

In Boston, David Price came on in relief of Drew Pomeranz and squelched a dangerous seventh-inning rally, helping the Red Sox clinch the first back-to-back AL East titles in franchise history.

Boston avoided the possibility of a one-game tiebreaker with the rival Yankees, and instead left New York with a wild-card spot. The Red Sox also set up an immediate rematch with the Astros in the playoffs.

White Sox 2, Indians 1

In Cleveland, Carson Fulmer pitched five strong innings and Kevan Smith drove in two runs, leading the White Sox to the road win.

The Indians clinched the best record in the AL earlier in the day when Houston lost to Boston. The AL Central champions will play the winner of the wild-card game between the Yankees and Twins in the AL Division Series.

Rangers 8, Athletics 4

In Arlington, Texas, Joey Gallo hit his 40th and 41st home runs, Andrew Cashner pitched six solid innings and the Rangers beat the Athletics.

Gallo belted a two-run drive in the second inning and a solo shot in the third, becoming the sixth Ranger to hit 40 homers in a season and the first since Josh Hamilton had 43 in 2010.

Rays 4, Orioles 3

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Chris Archer won for the first time since Aug. 22, and Brad Miller hit a three-run homer for the Rays.

Mariners 6, Angels 4

In Anaheim, Mitch Haniger had five hits and Kyle Seager launched a three-run homer to highlight a five-run eighth inning that rallied Seattle to the victory.

Royals 4, Diamondbacks 3

In Kansas City, Jorge Bonifacio hit a three-run homer with two outs in the sixth inning to help the Royals to the victory.