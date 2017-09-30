Ex-marathon champion Tergat appointed head of Kenya’s Olympic committee

Former marathon world-record holder Paul Tergat was named president of Kenya’s strife-hit Olympic committee on Friday, hoping to end months of controversy and infighting.

“Since Paul Tergat is unopposed, he is now the new president of the National Olympic Committee of Kenya,” said Omweri Angima, an independent referee appointed to oversee the Kenya elections by the International Olympic Committee.

Tergat, a double Olympic 10,000-meter silver medalist and five-time world cross-country champion announced his candidacy in March.

The 48-year-old will hope to revive and renew the scandal-hit National Olympic Committee of Kenya, which was rocked by corruption and mismanagement during Kenya’s appearance at the 2016 Rio Olympics and has had its IOC funding frozen over governance concerns.

Several officials were jailed for various offenses after the 2016 Olympics, including stealing team uniforms.

Former NOCK chief Kipchoge Keino, who was heavily criticized over Rio, did not attempt to keep his seat, leaving Tergat the only candidate for the post.

Friday’s elections were postponed from May and are the first in which the NOCK executive committee did not control the process.