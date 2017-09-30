Man City’s Aguero breaks rib in crash

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero confirmed he broke a rib after being involved in a car accident in the Netherlands two days before his team’s biggest Premier League game of the season so far.

Aguero attended a concert in Amsterdam on Thursday evening and was on his way to the airport for a private flight back to Manchester when the taxi he was traveling in crashed into a lamp post.

The Argentina international spent the night in the hospital before returning to Manchester on Friday. He was not available for the match against Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.