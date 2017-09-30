World Series honor bestowed on Mays
NEW YORK – Major League Baseball has named its World Series Most Valuable Player award after Willie Mays, who’s now 86.

The decision was announced Friday, the 63rd anniversary of Mays’ back-to-the-plate catch in deep center field at the Polo Grounds for the New York Giants against Cleveland’s Vic Wertz in the World Series opener. The Giants went on to sweep the Indians.

The Series MVP award began the following year, when it was won by Brooklyn Dodgers pitcher Johnny Podres.

Mays played in 24 All-Star Games during a 22-year career.

