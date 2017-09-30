Cougars trip up Trojans
Southern California QB Sam Darnold breaks away from Washington State's Frankie Luvu in the first half on Friday night. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

PULLMAN, WASHINGTON – Luke Falk threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns, Erik Powell kicked a 32-yard field goal with 1:40 left and No. 16 Washington State beat No. 5 Southern California 30-27 on Friday night.

With the national stage to themselves, the Cougars proved they are ready to contend for the Pac-12 title, pulling off their first regular-season win over a top-five opponent in 25 years. Washington State (5-0, 2-0) had lost 15 consecutive home games against ranked opponents.

“It’s exciting. I’ll enjoy it tonight. I’ll probably enjoy it a little in the offseason,” Washington State coach Mike Leach said.

Falk was excellent against Southern California’s pressure most of the time, but it was a key 35-yard run from Jamal Morrow that set up Powell’s winning field goal.

USC star Sam Darnold struggled through a miserable night. Darnold was 15-of-29 passing for 164 yards and an interception. Darnold has thrown eight interceptions in five games after throwing nine interceptions all of last season.

Darnold did run for a pair of touchdowns, including a 2-yarder with 5:01 remaining that tied it 27-27. But he couldn’t pull off a final rally, fumbling when he was sacked deep in Washington State territory with 1:27 left. Falk took two kneel downs and the party erupted on the turf of Martin Stadium.

“I think it’s just a stepping stone. We expect to win games like this,” Falk said.

Falk finished 34-of-51 passing, while Morrow added 91 yards rushing on six carries.

