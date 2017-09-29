Stanton homers twice to reach 59

Barry Bonds. Sammy Sosa. Mark McGwire. Roger Maris. Babe Ruth.

And now Giancarlo Stanton.

The Miami slugger homered twice to become the sixth player to reach 59 in a season, and the Marlins opened the last series of Jeffrey Loria’s tenure as owner by beating the Atlanta Braves 7-1 on Thursday night.

“It’s crazy to be in that company,” Stanton said . “It doesn’t sink in yet. It doesn’t make sense, really, yet. But it’s really cool. It’s everything I’ve worked for and it’s something really cool.”

Stanton hit a solo home run in the fourth, then added a two-run drive in the eighth that would have gone 142 meters unimpeded, according to MLB’s Statcast. He has 33 home runs since the All-Star break and 10 multihomer games this season.

“It’s impressive. I think he should be impressed, because it’s been something special here,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. “Those two balls he hit tonight are obviously loud and quick and fun to watch. It’s amazing when you see them. It’s been fun watching this, that’s for sure. Pretty amazing to me that somebody hits that many. It’s just a lot of homers.”

Braves manager Brian Snitker could only tip his cap to Stanton afterward.

“It’s incredible to watch him hit,” Snitker said. “He’s having a monster year; a monster year all around.”

Ichiro Suzuki got his 27th pinch hit of the year, one shy of the record John Vander Wal set in 1995. Dee Gordon had two hits for the Marlins, who despite a 75-84 record assured themselves of second place in the NL East, their highest finish since 2009.

Lane Adams homered for Atlanta, which fell to 34-17 at Marlins Park. The Braves need to win two of their final three games to avoid three straight 90-loss seasons for the first time since 1988-90.

These are Miami’s final home games before a group led by Derek Jeter, who has a four percent stake, and Bruce Sherman takes over as owners, a transition scheduled to close Monday. Marlins president David Samson isn’t being retained and was emotional when speaking Thursday of the looming farewell. Mattingly said he has yet to speak with Jeter — his former Yankees teammate — about what comes next.

“Watching Derek over the years, the way he does things, he’s not going to come here and want to just get beat up,” Mattingly said. “He’s going to come here and want to build this thing and do it right. It’s going to be a positive with Derek here.”

But the Marlins aren’t thinking about 2018 quite yet.

For now, the number in mind is 60 — Stanton’s next target.

“It’s impossible not to think about,” Stanton said. “But the more you think about it, the harder it’s going to be in my perspective. Take the rest of the at-bats, simplify it, and if it happens, it happens. If not, then it’s not failure. I think I’ll survive.”

Cubs 2, Cardinals 1 (11)

In St. Louis, the Cardinals were eliminated from postseason contention when Leonys Martin leaped at the center-field fence to rob Paul DeJong of a tying home run with two outs in the 11th inning to preserve Chicago’s win.

Rays 9, Yankees 6

In New York, Aaron Judge hit his 51st home run to give the Yankees a quick lead, but New York missed a big chance to tighten the AL East race when Sonny Gray and the bullpen fell apart.

The Yankees stayed three games behind division-leading Boston, which fell to Houston. Each team has three games left and both are assured playoff spots — if they wind up even, the Yankees would host the Red Sox in a tiebreaker Monday.

Astros 12, Red Sox 2

In Boston, major league batting leader Jose Altuve had three of Houston’s 17 hits, Carlos Correa had four and the Astros chased Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez in the second inning to keep Boston from clinching the first back-to-back AL East championships in franchise history.

Indians 5, Twins 2

In Cleveland, Carlos Carrasco struck out 14, Jason Kipnis and Roberto Perez hit two-run homers and the Indians notched their 100th win of the year

Athletics 4, Rangers 1

In Arlington, Texas, Ryon Healy hit a tiebreaking two-run single in the sixth inning to help the Athletics beat the Rangers.

Bruce Maxwell again took to a knee in the Oakland bullpen during the national anthem. The catcher was warming up starter Sean Manaea, out of view from many fans and cameras. A small number of fans booed when Maxwell batted in the second inning. Maxwell has been the only major league baseball player to take to a knee, mirroring protests by NFL players against racial injustice. This was Maxwell’s first road game since he began his protest last weekend.

Brewers 4, Reds 3

In Milwaukee, the Brewers closed within two games of Colorado for the National League’s second wild card with three games left, rallying to beat the Cincinnati as Brett Phillips hit a go-ahead double in the sixth inning.

Milwaukee (84-75) closes the regular season at St. Louis, and the Rockies host the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Brewers are assured of their best record since finishing 96-66 in 2011, when they lost to the Cardinals in the NL Championship Series, Milwaukee’s last playoff appearance.

Nationals 5, Pirates 4

In Washington, the NL East champion Nationals began their last — and meaningless — series of the regular season without a sore Bryce Harper and with a blown save by closer Sean Doolittle in what became a victory over the Pirates, whose starting pitcher, Ivan Nova, left after getting hit by a pitch on his throwing hand while batting.

White Sox 5, Angels 4

In Chicago, Rob Brantly hit the game-tying home run in the eighth inning and Tim Anderson hustled home for the go-ahead run as the White Sox rallied for a victory over the Angels.

Tigers 4, Royals 1

In Kansas City, Daniel Norris threw five scoreless innings to pick up his first victory in more than three months as Detroit snapped a season-high nine-game losing streak.