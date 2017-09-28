Pachuca’s Honda scores late goal in rout of Cruz Azul

Midfielder Keisuke Honda scored the closing goal, one minute before the whistle blew on Pachuca’s 4-0 victory over Cruz Azul on Wednesday, as Liga MX returned to action a week after a devastating earthquake struck central Mexico.

Honda came off the bench in the 81st minute and drove a left-footer into the top right corner eight minutes later at Estadio Hidalgo for his first goal since he scored on his Liga MX debut on Aug. 22.

Pachuca raced to a 2-0 lead before the break on goals by Edson Puch and Victor Guzman, who bagged a brace by pushing past two defenders and calmly finishing for a second goal in the 85th.

The derby was the first game for Pachuca since a magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck the country on Sept. 19.

The match was initially scheduled to be played in Cruz Azul’s home venue, Estadio Azul, but Mexico City officials informed the club the game would need to be relocated.