Clemente Museum pitching in to help hurricane victims in Puerto Rico

Pittsburgh’s museum honoring Pirates Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente is collecting supplies and money to benefit hurricane victims in Puerto Rico.

The Tribune-Review reported that the Clemente Museum is working with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and Restaurant Depot for the relief effort. The museum will host an open house on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Visitors are encouraged to bring bottled water, toiletries and first aid supplies. Guests can also tour the museum by donating $21; a nod to Clemente’s uniform number. Proceeds will help the hurricane victims.

Clemente was born in Puerto Rico. He died in a 1972 plane crash while transporting supplies to earthquake victims in Nicaragua.

Hurricane Maria has flooded Puerto Rico and severely damaged the island’s electrical grid.