PSG, Man United dominate in Champions League play

More routs, stunning losses and late drama made for a standout night in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Paris Saint-Germain tore apart five-time European champion Bayern Munich, and got goals from bickering forwards Edinson Cavani and Neymar in a 3-0 win that was the night’s defining performance.

Yet another four-goal display from Manchester United this season seemed almost routine as Jose Mourinho’s team won 4-1 at CSKA Moscow.

Teams swept aside by Man United and PSG two weeks ago bounced back. Basel hit Benfica with counter attacks in a shock 5-0 victory, and Celtic won 3-0 at Anderlecht.

The drama peaked at Atletico Madrid’s new stadium where Chelsea trailed at halftime and struck with the last kick to clinch a 2-1 victory.

Group D rivals Barcelona and Juventus delivered expected victories.

Romelu Lukaku might be the best striker in Europe on current form.

Lukaku scored twice in the first half as Man United cruised past CSKA Moscow. It’s now 10 goals in nine games for Lukaku at his new club this season.

Anthony Martial converted from the penalty spot, between setting up Lukaku’s goals, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored in the second half. CSKA’s goal came in the 90th minute from substitute Konstantin Kuchaev.

Basel was brushed aside 3-0 at Old Trafford in the opening round, but was rewarded with a win over Benfica for giving a first Champions League start to Dimitri Oberlin, a Cameroon-born forward on loan from Salzburg.

On his 20th birthday, Oberlin used his pace and directness to score two goals, set up Michael Lang for the second-minute opener and earn a penalty that Ricky van Wolfswinkel scored.

Benfica had midfielder Andre Almeida sent off for a two-footed tackle when trailing 3-0.

Man United has six points, Basel and CSKA both have three and play each other next in Moscow.

Paris Saint-Germain’s hugely expensive forward line was good value at the Parc des Princes, giving Bayern coach Carlo Ancelotti a miserable return to the club he led to a French title.

In just the second minute, Neymar created the chance for Brazil teammate Dani Alves to open the scoring. Cavani was set up by Kylian Mbappe to make it 2-0 before halftime. Neymar scored in the 63rd after Bayern failed to deal with Mbappe’s threat.

For PSG, two wins, eight goals scored and none conceded means a clear lead in the group.

Hammered 5-0 at home by PSG, Celtic dished out a home loss to struggling Anderlecht.

The Scottish champion got goals from Leigh Griffiths, Scott Sinclair, and an own-goal by Kara Mbodji, and next travels to face Bayern.