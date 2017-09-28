Cubs wrap up NL Central crown

The last time the Cubs went to the postseason three straight years was in 1906-08. The World Series champions won the National Central for the second straight year with a 5-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night.

Under .500 and trailing Milwaukee in the division race at the All-Star break, the Cubs turned things around with a stellar second half.

“It was tough,” starter John Lackey said. “It’s always a challenge and we got a lot of people’s best shots. We played well and we’re back in the playoffs and we’ll see what happens.”

Addison Russell hit a three-run homer and Lackey pitched six strong innings for Chicago.

The Cubs are the first defending World Series champion to win their division the next season since the 2009 Philadelphia Phillies and the first defending champion to reach the playoffs the next season since the Cardinals won the wild card in 2012.

“It’s fun to be a team that people want to beat,” Cubs infielder Kris Bryant said. “We embrace that and we’re going to go with that for as long as we can. It feels good right now knowing they (the Cardinals) always beat up on us before and now we’re able to kind of get of a taste of that, too.”

Lackey (12-11) retired the final 10 batters he faced. The former Cardinal and three-time World Series winner struck out three and gave up two hits and two walks.

Six Cubs relievers combined for three scoreless innings.

St. Louis starter Michael Wacha (12-9) needed just 60 pitches to cruise through the first six innings, striking out eight, before running into trouble in the seventh. Anthony Rizzo and Bryant started the inning with singles and Russell drove a 2-1 pitch over the left field wall to give the Cubs a 3-1 lead.

Wacha was chased after allowing the first six Cubs to reach base in the seventh. Jason Heyward and Tommy La Stella had RBI doubles as the Cubs sent 10 batters to the plate against three St. Louis pitchers.

Indians 4, Twins 2

In Cleveland, from worst to wild card, Minnesota has completed a most remarkable reversal.

A couple hours after losing to the Indians, the Twins earned an AL wild-card berth when the Angels lost to White Sox.

A season after winning just 59 games, the Twins became the first team to lose at least 100 and then make the postseason the following year.

Manager Paul Molitor’s team will play Tuesday night at either Yankee Stadium or Fenway Park in the wild-card game. Boston holds a three-game lead over New York in the AL East race.

Cleveland scored two runs off Adalberto Mejia (4-7). Mike Clevinger (12-5) won in relief for the Indians.

Dodgers 10, Padres 0

In Los Angeles, Rich Hill allowed two hits over seven innings and Yasiel Puig, Curtis Granderson and Corey Seager homered to power the Dodgers past San Diego.

The Dodgers (102-57) tied the Los Angeles franchise record for wins in a season, which was last done in 1974.

White Sox 6, Angels 4 (10)

In Chicago, Nicky Delmonico belted a two-run homer in the bottom of the 10th to lift the White Sox and eliminate the Angels from playoff contention.

Rockies 15, Marlins 9

In Denver, Ian Desmond homered during a six-run second inning and playoff-chasing Colorado won hours after MLB approved the sale of the Marlins to an investment group featuring Derek Jeter.

Miami pinch hitter Ichiro Suzuki grounded out in the fourth.

Marlins reliever Junichi Tazawa, one of seven Miami pitchers in the game, worked one inning and allowed three runs and three hits. He walked one and struck out two.

Reds 6, Brewers 0

In Milwaukee, Brewers rookie Brandon Woodruff was chased in a five-run third inning and the hosts’ postseason hopes took another hit.

Red Sox 10, Blue Jays 7

In Boston, reigning AL Cy Young winner Rick Porcello struggled in his final playoff tuneup, and David Price relieved him to solidify his role on the postseason roster as the Red Sox lowered their magic number to two for winning the AL East.

Hanley Ramirez and Xander Bogaerts homered in a five-run third inning for the Boston after Porcello (11-17) gave up three runs in the first.

Yankees 6, Rays 1

In New York, Luis Severino cruised through his final postseason tuneup and Starlin Castro, Greg Bird and Aaron Hicks all homered in the sixth inning for the Yankees.

Severino (14-6) struck out nine and allowed a run in six innings.

Astros 12, Rangers 2

In Arlington, Texas, Justin Verlander struck out 11 to win his fifth straight start since getting traded to Houston, major league batting leader Jose Altuve reached 200 hits for the fourth season in a row, and AL West champion Houston completed a dominating three-game sweep.

Carlos Correa hit two home runs and George Springer had a grand slam as the Astros outscored Texas 37-7 in the series. The Rangers lost their sixth straight game.

Diamondbacks 4, Giants 3

In Phoenix, J.D. Martinez slugged his 16th homer in September during a three-run rally in the ninth inning that lifted Arizona over San Francisco.

Martinez tied Ralph Kiner’s 1949 NL record for home runs in September. The major league record is 17, shared by Babe Ruth and Albert Belle.

Martinez has 45 homers this season, 29 of them since being traded from Detroit to the Diamondbacks on July 18. His 36 RBIs in a month set an Arizona record, topping Luis Gonzalez’s 35 in June 2001.

Phillies 7, Nationals 5

In Philadelphia, Aaron Altherr had two hits and drove in two runs to lead the Phillies over Washington.

Mets 7, Braves 1

In New York, Terry Collins was a winner in perhaps his final home game as manager of the Mets.

Travis d’Arnaud drove in three runs and pinch hitter Dominic Smith launched a three-run homer for New York, which won its third straight and finished 37-44 at Citi Field this year. It wraps up the season with three games in Philadelphia this weekend.

The 68-year-old Collins, oldest manager in the majors, has said he has no plans to retire and would like to keep working until age 70 — even if that means somewhere else in baseball. His contract expires after this season, and the Mets (69-90) are expected to make changes following a hugely disappointing season derailed by injuries and underperformance.

New York pinch hitter Norichika Aoki walked in the sixth.

Royals 7, Tigers 4

In Kansas City, Paulo Orlando hit a two-run homer and the Royals sent Detroit to its ninth straight loss.

The Tigers are 4-22 in September and have been outscored 68-30 in the skid. The last time Detroit lost nine in a row was 2005.

Athletics 6, Mariners 5

In Oakland, Mark Canha belted a solo home run with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning that sent the Athletics over Seattle.

Oakland avoided a three-game sweep and snapped an eight-game losing streak against the Mariners.

Pirates 5, Orioles 3

In Pittsburgh, Josh Bell hit a two-run homer and the Pirates topped Baltimore.