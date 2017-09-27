Yamanaka to reportedly be reinstated as WBA bantamweight champ

Shinsuke Yamanaka is expected to be reinstated as WBC bantamweight champion after his opponent in last month’s title fight, Luis Nery, tested positive for a banned substance in his “B” sample, RingTV.com reported Tuesday.

Nery knocked out Yamanaka in the fourth round on Aug. 15, denying the southpaw a Japanese record-equaling 13th consecutive title defense.

Nery tested positive for the substance zilpaterol on Aug. 24, after which the Mexican requested to have his “B” sample tested. RingTV.com said that sample has also tested positive, and that WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman will officially rule on the case this week.

The latest test result will reinstate Yamanaka as champion. The 34-year-old, however, has yet to decide on his future since losing the belt, with retirement a possibility.