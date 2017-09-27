Twins beat Indians to move to cusp of playoffs

When Brian Dozier’s home run cleared the right-field wall, Minnesota’s dugout burst into joyous celebration with players excitedly bouncing off each other.

The turn-around Twins are just one win from the playoffs.

Dozier’s three-run homer in the eighth inning pushed Minnesota to the brink of the postseason as the Twins, with manager Paul Molitor using a club-record 10 pitchers, rallied for an 8-6 victory over Cleveland on Tuesday night, handing the Indians just their third loss in 32 games.

Dozier connected for his 33rd homer against Bryan Shaw (4-6) as the Twins, a 103-loss team in 2016, lowered their magic number for clinching a playoff berth to one.

As he rounded first, Dozier pumped his fist following a hit that resounded back to the Twin Cities.

“I couldn’t wait until I could get back to the dugout and celebrate with my brothers,” Dozier said.

Minnesota’s 38th come-from-behind win was symbolic of the club’s stunning role reversal.

“The willingness to never give up, never stop fighting, always competing in at-bats, that’s been our identity all year,” said center fielder Byron Buxton, who made a diving catch in the eighth. “Just because we’re so close to the playoffs, we didn’t go out there and try to be something we’re not.”

The Twins’ first trip to the postseason since 2010 will have to wait at least one more day as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Chicago White Sox 9-3.

One-out singles in the eighth by Jason Castro and Robbie Grossman set the table for Dozier, who drove an 0-1 pitch over the wall in right, touching off a manic celebration in Minnesota’s dugout.

“That was probably as explosive as our dugout’s been all year,” Molitor said. “That was quite a moment.”

Edwin Encarnacion hit his 38th homer and drove in four runs for the Indians, whose 29-3 mark over 32 games is the best in the majors since the 1947 New York Yankees did it.

After recently reeling off a record 22 straight wins, the Indians (98-59) are trying to hold onto the league’s best record as well as catch the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best overall mark.

Eddie Rosario homered and had three RBIs for the Twins, who won just 59 games last season and now are just a win away from extending a remarkable turnaround season.

“We’re proving people wrong,” catcher Chris Gimenez said. “We’re better than people think we are.”

Yankees 6, Rays 1

In New York, Aaron Hicks robbed Wilson Ramos of a first-inning grand slam in the outfielder’s return from the disabled list, and the Yankees clinched home-field advantage if they end up in the AL wild-card game next week.

Dodgers 9, Padres 2

In Los Angeles, Adrian Gonzalez hit his third home run of an injury-plagued season and the Dodgers beat San Diego to clinch home-field advantage throughout the National League playoffs.

Rockies 6, Marlins 0

In Denver, Trevor Story hit a three-run homer and Tyler Anderson pitched seven superb innings, helping Colorado maintain its slim lead in the race for the second National League wild card.

In Other Games

Angels 9, White Sox 3

Blue Jays 9, Red Sox 4

Pirates 10, Orioles 1

Astros 14, Rangers 3

Cardinals 8, Cubs 7

Brewers 7, Reds 6

Diamondbacks 11, Giants 4

Phillies 4, Nationals 1

Mariners 6, Athletics 3

Mets 4, Braves 3

Royals 2, Tigers 1