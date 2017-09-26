Iguchi to throw first pitch at White Sox game

Tadahito Iguchi, who homered in the last game of his career last weekend, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch for his former major league team the Chicago White Sox, the club said Monday.

Iguchi, who joined the White Sox in 2005 when they won the World Series championship and played 2½ seasons for the American League club, will take the mound Thursday in the finale of a four-game series against the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The 42-year-old spent eight seasons with the Daiei Hawks (now Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks) before leaving for Major League Baseball, and upon his return in 2009 joined the Chiba Lotte Marines, where he drew the curtain on his career.

In his MLB career which also included stints with the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres, Iguchi batted .268 with 494 hits, 44 homers, 205 RBIs and 48 stolen bases in 493 games.