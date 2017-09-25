Late ruling favors Falcons in victory over Lions

The Atlanta Falcons escaped Detroit with a win thanks in part to an NFL rule that went in their favor.

Matthew Stafford’s pass to Golden Tate was ruled to be just short of the end zone in the final seconds after a review, allowing Atlanta to beat the Lions 30-26 on Sunday.

The call on the field was touchdown when Stafford connected with Tate on a slant from the 1 with 8 seconds left, but it was overturned because the receiver was down before the football reached the goal line. By rule, 10 seconds had to run off the clock and that ended the game because Detroit didn’t have any timeouts.

“Had the call on the field been correct initially, the clock would have run out,” FOX analyst Dean Blandino, an ex-NFL officiating chief, explained in a tweet: “That’s the spirit of the rule.”

Lions coach Jim Caldwell agreed that the call was made correctly and the rule was applied properly. He added, though, that Stafford could have taken another snap if the call on the field was made correctly initially that Tate was down inside the 1.

“Certainly,” Caldwell said. “We practice it all the time.”

Cornerback Desmond Trufant, who extended Detroit’s last drive with two penalties, was unaware of the rule that proved to be favorable for the Falcons.

“I thought we were going to have to play another down,” Trufant acknowledged.

The defending NFC champion Falcons (3-0) overcame Matt Ryan’s three interceptions and many other mistakes.

Trufant was called for pass interference in the end zone on a third-and-10 from the Atlanta 19, giving the Lions a first down at the 1 with 19 seconds left. Trufant was flagged for holding on a second-and-30 from the Falcons 38 earlier in the drive, allowing Detroit to pick up a first down.

Detroit (2-1) never led in the game, and failed to pull off another comeback in the fourth quarter.

“I wish I could’ve gotten us in,” Stafford said. “It’s kind of what I do, and didn’t get it done.”

Eagles 27, Giants 24

In Philadelphia, Jake Elliott kicked a 61-yard field goal as the clock expired.

Carson Wentz tossed a 19-yard pass to Alshon Jeffery to set up Elliott’s kick. The rookie was a fifth-round pick by the Bengals and joined the Eagles after Caleb Sturgis was injured in Week 1. He was carried off the field by two teammates.

Patriots 36, Texans 33

In Foxborough, Massachusetts, Tom Brady connected with Brandin Cooks for a 25-yard touchdown pass with 23 seconds left, his fifth TD throw of the game.

Brady finished 25 of 35 for 378 yards as New England (2-1) won its fifth straight regular-season meeting with Houston (1-2) and seventh of eight overall.

Bears 23, Steelers 17 (OT)

In Chicago, Jordan Howard scored on a 19-yard run in overtime to lead the Bears.

Howard’s winning score came two plays after rookie Tarik Cohen broke off an electric run for what appeared to be a 73-yard winning touchdown. But he was ruled out at the Pittsburgh 37. Howard took over from there, and the Bears (1-2) came away with a surprising victory.

Packers 27, Bengals 24

In Green Bay, Mason Crosby kicked a 27-yard field goal with 6:26 left in overtime that was set up by Aaron Rodgers’ 72-yard pass to Geronimo Allison. Crosby’s kick completed the Packers’ comeback from a 21-7 halftime deficit.

On third-and-10 from his 21, Rodgers took advantage of yet another free play after defensive end Michael Johnson was whistled for offside. Officials let the play continue and the two-time NFL MVP found Allison on about a 40-yard pass before the receiver beat a couple defenders for more yards. Crosby took care of the rest for the Packers (2-1).

Chiefs 24, Chargers 10

In Carson, California, Alex Smith threw two touchdown passes in the first 9 ½ minutes against what used to be his hometown team, Terrance Mitchell had two interceptions and rookie Kareem Hunt scored on a 69-yard run.

The Chiefs (3-0) beat the Chargers for the seventh straight time and have won 12 straight AFC West games. Los Angeles’ Philip Rivers threw three interceptions and the Chargers fell to 0-3 in their first season playing in the 27,000-seat StubHub Center after moving from San Diego.

Titans 33, Seahawks 27

In Nashville, Tennessee, Marcus Mariota threw for 225 yards and two touchdowns, and the Titans scored 21 straight points in rallying to beat Seattle.

Pro Bowl running back DeMarco Murray rushed for 115 yards, including a 75-yard TD run. Ryan Succop also kicked four field goals as Tennessee (2-1) scored at least 30 points for a second straight week.

Bills 26, Broncos 16

In Orchard Park, New York, Tyrod Taylor threw two touchdowns and Buffalo intercepted Trevor Siemian twice in the final 19 minutes.

Taylor went 20 of 26 for 213 yards with a 2-yard touchdown to Andre Holmes and a 6-yarder to Charles Clay. The Bills (2-1) overcame their struggling running attack courtesy of Taylor’s arm and a stout defense in a game LeSean McCoy was limited to 21 yards on 14 carries.

Jets 20, Dolphins 6

In East Rutherford, New Jersey, Josh McCown threw a 69-yard touchdown pass to Robby Anderson, Bilal Powell ran for a score, and the Jets’ defense dominated Jay Cutler and the Dolphins.

While a lot of the focus heading into the season was on whether the revamped Jets roster would be good enough to win any games, New York made Miami look like the team in the middle of a rebuild.

Jaguars 44, Ravens 7

In London, Marcedes Lewis caught three of Blake Bortles’ four touchdown passes as the Jaguars won in their fifth game in Britain’s capital.

Allen Hurns and Leonard Fournette also scored touchdowns for the Jaguars (2-1), who have won each of their last three games played at Wembley Stadium. This one, by far, was the easiest. The Ravens (2-1) managed just 186 yards of total offense, including minus-1 yard in the first quarter. They managed 15 yards in the first half, and picked up only 12 first downs.

Vikings 34, Buccaneers 17

In Minneapolis, Case Keenum gave the Vikings a brilliant performance in relief of Sam Bradford, passing for three touchdowns and a career-high 369 yards without a turnover.

Stefon Diggs had 173 yards receiving and caught two of Keenum’s throws for scores, one short and one long .

Colts 31, Browns 28

In Indianapolis, Jacoby Brissett ran for two touchdowns, threw for another and the Colts held off Cleveland’s late charge.

Brissett, acquired in a trade with New England earlier this month, looked much more comfortable in his second start, going 17 of 24 with 259 yards and running five times for 14 yards. Indy (1-2) avoided its first 0-3 start in six years.

Saints 34, Panthers 13

In Charlotte, North Carolina, Drew Brees shredded the league’s top-ranked defense, throwing for three touchdowns and 220 yards. Brees led six scoring drives and threw TD passes to Michael Thomas, Brandon Coleman and ex-Panthers wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. as the Saints avoided an 0-3 start.

The Saints’ defense, which came in ranked 32nd in the league, intercepted Cam Newton three times and sacked him four times before he was replaced late in the fourth quarter.

Redskins 27, Raiders 10

In Landover, Maryland, Kirk Cousins threw for 365 yards and three touchdowns, Chris Thompson had 188 all-purpose yards and a score and the Redskins sacked Derek Carr four times and held Oakland to 128 yards in a dominating victory.