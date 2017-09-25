Diamondbacks capture top wild card in NL

Of course it was J.D. Martinez who got the hit that secured home-field advantage in the wild-card game for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He’s been getting big hit after big hit ever since coming over from Detroit before the July 31 trade deadline.

But, as he pointed out, the quest for a championship is only just beginning for the Diamondbacks.

“This isn’t it,” Martinez said. “They only get bigger from here. In my opinion we are not in the playoffs yet. If we win that wild card then we are in it.”

Martinez lined a two-out RBI single to deep left field with the bases loaded in the ninth inning, and Arizona beat the Miami Marlins 3-2 on Sunday to clinch the top wild card in the National League.

“J.D.’s been unbelievable,” first-year manager Torey Lovullo said. “How fitting that the guy you pick up in a big midseason push gets the big hit today. It makes everything very special.”

The Diamondbacks, who won only 69 games a year ago but are 90-66 this season, were already assured a playoff berth earlier in the day when St. Louis lost at Pittsburgh, and Milwaukee was beaten at home by the Chicago Cubs.

The comeback victory over Miami ensured Arizona will host the NL wild-card game Oct. 4.

The Diamondbacks think they’re ready for the tension of that elimination game.

“It’s one thing I’m going to keep saying: We just really get along, man,” said Archie Bradley, the bearded late-inning reliever and free spirit who has become a fan favorite. “We really do care for each other. We really do believe in each other. Something special’s going on here.”

After drenching each other and anyone else nearby with champagne in the clubhouse, the players donned their postseason T-shirts and made the trek across the field to take a dip in the Chase Field swimming pool.

“What a fun way to win it, on a walk-off,” pitcher Patrick Corbin said. “All the hard work. It’s such a long year. There’s so many hours dedicated for this. It’s just special. We want to keep this going. We want to have this feeling five more times or something.”

Fernando Rodney (5-4) pitched a perfect inning for the win.

A throwing error by reliever Justin Nicolino (2-3) on Kristopher Negron’s sacrifice bunt helped load the bases with no outs in the Arizona ninth. Ketel Marte and Paul Goldschmidt each hit into a forceout at home. Martinez then sent Javy Guerra’s pitch on a line shot over the head of left fielder Marcell Ozuna to win it.

Nationals 3, Mets 2

In New York, Max Scherzer (16-6) struck out 10 and allowed three hits over six innings as Washington clinched home-field advantage in the NL Division Series.

Trea Turner hit a go-ahead, two-run homer off Jacob deGrom (15-10), and Jose Lobaton had an RBI single. Brandon Kintzler worked the ninth for his 29th save, retiring Norichika Aoki on a game-ending groundout with runners at second and third.

Aoki finished 1-for-5.

Rockies 8, Padres 4

In San Diego, Gerardo Parra hit a tiebreaking single in a two-run third inning, and Pat Valaika and Charlie Blackmon hit consecutive home runs in the ninth as Colorado opened a two-game lead over Milwaukee for the second NL wild card.

Cubs 5, Brewers 0

In Milwaukee, Jose Quintana (7-3) pitched a three-hitter and struck out 10 in his second big league shutout as Chicago opened a 5½-game lead over second-place Milwaukee in the NL Central.

Pirates 4, Cardinals 1

In Pittsburgh, South Korea’s Oh Seung-hwan (1-6) allowed a go-ahead, two-run homer in the fifth to Starling Marte and rookie Jordan Luplow also went deep as St. Louis fell 2½ games behind the Rockies in the wild card race.

Dodgers 3, Giants 1

In Los Angeles, Clayton Kershaw (18-4) became the NL’s first 18-game winner, pitching shutout ball until Mac Williamson’s home run in the eighth, his final inning. Kershaw lowered his league-best ERA to 2.21 and struck out six to become the first Dodgers pitcher to reach 200 seven times.

Phillies 2, Braves 0

In Atlanta, Nick Pivetta (7-10) allowed five hits in six innings to outpitch Luiz Gohara (1-3) in a matchup of rookies, and Mikael Franco hit a tiebreaking home run in the fifth as the Braves finished 37-44 in their first season at SunTrust Park.

Aaron Altherr added an RBI double in the eighth off A.J. Minter. Hector Neris pitched out of trouble for his 24th save.

Blue Jays 9, Yankees 5

In Toronto, Jose Bautista had two hits and a walk in what was likely his final home game with the Blue Jays, leaving to a standing ovation during the ninth inning. Bautista, who turns 37 next month, is hitting .203 with 22 homers and 62 RBIs, and Toronto appears unlikely to exercise its half of a $17 million mutual option.

Red Sox 5, Reds 4

In Cincinnati, Mookie Betts hit a tying three-run double in the eighth off Raisel Iglesias (3-3) and dashed home from second base on Rafael Devers’ infield single as Boston won for the 14th time in 17 games.

Indians 4, Mariners 2

In Seattle, Corey Kluber (18-4) won his sixth straight start and struck out 10 in becoming the AL’s first 18-game winner despite allowing Ben Gamel’s tying two-run homer in the fifth, which stopped his scoreless streak at 26⅔ innings.

Jose Ramirez’s 29th home run put Cleveland ahead in the sixth against Mike Leake (3-1). Cody Allen worked the ninth for his 29th save as the Indians won for the 29th time in 31 games and eliminated Seattle from postseason contention.

Twins 10, Tigers 4

In Detroit, Jorge Polanco hit a solo homer in the first off Buck Farmer (4-5), Eduardo Escobar welcomed Victor Alcantara with a three-run drive in the sixth and Minnesota completed a four-game sweep.

Minnesota opened a five-game lead over the Los Angeles Angels and a 5½-game advantage over Kansas City and Texas for the second AL wild card.

Angels 7, Astros 5

In Houston, Luis Valbuena hit a tiebreaking two-run double in the seventh inning and Justin Upton tacked on an insurance run with a solo homer in the eighth, helping Los Angeles snap a six-game skid.

White Sox 8, Royals 1

In Chicago, Lucas Giolito (3-3) allowed one run in seven innings, Avisail Garcia drove in three runs with his 18th homer and Chicago dropped Kansas City 5½ games behind the Twins.

Athletics 8, Rangers 1

In Oakland, Khris Davis hit his 41st home run, a drive off Martin Perez (12-12) in a five-run fifth inning, as the Athletics extended their winning streak to a season-high seven.

Orioles 9, Rays 4

In Baltimore, J.J. Hardy hit a crowd-pleasing, go-ahead two-run homer off Chris Archer (9-12) in what was likely his last home game with the Orioles. Rookie Chance Sisco also homered for Baltimore, which earned a split of the four-game series to finish 46-35 at home.