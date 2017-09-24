Japan set to play Brazil, Belgium in friendlies

Japan is expected to continue its preparations for next year’s World Cup finals with friendlies in Europe against Brazil and Belgium in November, a source said Sunday.

Brazil and Belgium have also both qualified for Russia 2018, and the Japanese are in negotiations for the games, to be held in France.

The games against Brazil and Belgium, 2nd and 5th in the FIFA world rankings respectively, would provide strong tests for 40th-ranked Japan, which has now qualified for its sixth World Cup finals in succession.

Japan plays friendlies at home to New Zealand and Haiti next month.