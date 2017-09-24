Takahashi, Matsutomo claim second Japan Open title

Japan’s world No. 1 pair of Misaki Matsutomo and Ayaka Takahashi claimed their second Japan Open badminton women’s doubles title on Sunday, defeating South Korea’s Kim Ha-na and Kong Hee-yong in straight games.

Takahashi and Matsutomo, gold medalists at last summer’s Rio de Janeiro Olympics, edged their 122nd-ranked opponents 21-18, 21-16 in 56 minutes at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.

At last year’s tournament, the 2014 Japan Open champions Takahashi and Matsutomo were beaten in the final.

“I was really happy to set foot in the final for the second straight year, but I entered the court thinking I wanted to make up for last year’s defeat,” Takahashi said. “So I’m glad that the two of us won together.”

Takahashi led the attack with her smashes, while Matsutomo’s footwork allowed her to retrieve the South Koreans’ shots. This in turn set up Takahashi’s attacks in the front of the court.

The local heroes came from behind in the first game, winning six straight points to take a commanding 20-17 lead.

Kim and Kong, who are playing in their third professional tournament together, were error-prone in the second game, dashing their hopes of taking home a Superseries title.

“I haven’t played Kim in a while, but I thought she was really good,” Matsutomo said. “I noticed that we still have room for improvement. I’m looking forward to facing the pair again.”

In the men’s doubles, Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo of Indonesia eased past Takuto Inoue and Yuki Kaneko 21-12, 21-15 in just 30 minutes, while in mixed doubles, China’s Wang Yilyu and Huang Dongping defeated Japan’s Takuro Hoki and Sayaka Hirota 21-13, 21-8.