Yankees secure postseason berth with victory over Blue Jays

One year into a rebuild, the New York Yankees are back in the playoffs.

Greg Bird, among the new generation of Baby Bombers, hit a three-run homer that led New York over the Toronto Blue Jays 5-1 on Saturday, helping the Yankees clinch no worse than a wild card.

“I feel like our motto in the offseason was: ‘We’re going to surprise people,’ ” Bird said. “Obviously, we had a good spring, but we knew that wasn’t the real deal. We came out and played our game the whole year, and I feel like we showed people.”

Sonny Gray (10-11), among New York’s midseason reinforcements, allowed one run and four hits in six innings as the Yankees won for the 11th time in 14 games and at 86-68 matched their season high of 18 games over .500.

“I didn’t know exactly what we were going to be this year, but when I saw the way these kids were playing in spring training and the depth of our talent, it got me really excited and I thought it was possible,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said.

Chase Headley reached base three times to help the Yankees reach the postseason for the 53rd time in franchise history. The Los Angeles Dodgers are second with 31.

“We’re a lot better than a lot of people thought we were,” Headley said.

Unless New York overcomes Boston’s four-game lead in the AL East, the Yankees would play in the AL wild card game on Oct. 3, most likely at home against Minnesota. New York lost the wild card matchup to Houston 3-0 at home two years ago and has not won a postseason game since Derek Jeter broke an ankle in the 2012 AL Championship Series opener against Detroit.

Led by Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez, New York celebrated in a low-key manner on the field after former Yankee Rob Refsnyder hit a game-ending groundout off Aroldis Chapman, then sprayed bubbly in the visitors’ clubhouse.

“This is just the beginning,” Judge said. “We’ve got a chance to be in the postseason, now we’ve got to keep it rolling.”

Longtime Yankees left-hander CC Sabathia was excited to be heading back to October with a new group of teammates.

“I felt like the talent was always in here. It was just a matter of when it was going to come through and it came through really quick for us,” Sabathia said.

In his 10th season managing the Yankees, Girardi enjoyed the success of New York’s youngsters.

“To see the kids kind of grow up in front of you, it’s special,” Girardi said.

Minnesota, which has a 4½-game lead for the second wild card, has been eliminated by the Yankees in four of its last five postseason appearances and was swept in a three-game series at New York this week.

Toronto was eliminated with the loss after consecutive losses in the AL Championship Series.

“A frustrating year for everybody,” right-hander Joe Biagini said.

Athletics 1, Rangers 0

In Oakland, Bruce Maxwell became the first major league baseball player to kneel during the national anthem, and Khris Davis hit his 40th home run to lift the Athletics over the Texas.

Maxwell dropped to a knee and pressed his cap against his chest just outside Oakland’s dugout during the anthem, adopting a protest started by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in response to police treatment of blacks.

Nationals 4, Mets 3

In New York, Daniel Murphy homered in the 10th off Jacob Rhame (0-1) and is hitting .393 with 35 RBIs in 37 games versus his former team.

The Mets’ Norichika Aoki went 2-for-5 for his second straight multihit game.

Aoki singled in the first inning and had another hit in the third before scoring the first run of the game on Brandon Nimmo’s ground-rule double.

“I started off with two hits and wanted to try and get three or four, but overall I didn’t play badly and hopefully I can keep this going,” said Aoki, who joined the Mets earlier this month after being released by the Toronto Blue Jays.

“I have changed (my play) a bit since coming to the Mets and things are going well.”

Red Sox 5, Reds 0

In Cincinnati, Mitch Moreland ended his long slump with a three-run homer, Eduardo Rodriguez pitched three-hit ball into the eighth inning and Boston took another step toward a second straight AL East title.

The Red Sox have won 13 of 16 and are trying to take back-to-back East titles for the first time since divisional realignment in 1969.

Rodriguez (6-6) has given up two or fewer earned runs in each of his last four starts. Moreland was in an 0-for-19 slump when he connected off Robert Stephenson (5-6) in the sixth.

Astros 6, Angels 2

In Houston, Evan Gattis hit a three-run homer to back a solid start by Charlie Morton and the Astros further dampened Los Angeles’ AL wild-card hopes.

Justin Upton hit two home runs for the Angels, who matched a season worst with their sixth straight loss.

Indians 11, Mariners 4

In Seattle, Francisco Lindor led off the game with his 33rd home run, the most by a Cleveland middle infielder, and the Indians routed the Mariners for their 28th victory in 30 games.

Carlos Carrasco (17-6) matched teammate Cory Kluber and Boston’s Chris Sale for the most wins in the AL, allowing one run and six hits in 5⅔ innings. Yan Gomes homered twice and had four RBIs, and Jose Ramirez homered and drove in four runs.

Twins 10, Tigers 4

In Detroit, Zack Granite hit his first major league home run, a three-run drive that capped an eight-run eighth. Minnesota, which overcame a 3-1 seventh-inning deficit, won its third straight and leads Kansas City, the Los Angeles Angels and Texas by 4½ games for the second AL wild card.

Royals 8, White Sox 2

In Chicago, Alex Gordon homered, Whit Merrifield drove in three runs and Danny Duffy (9-9) allowed two runs and eight hits in six-plus innings for his first win since Aug. 22.

Rays 9, Orioles 6

In Baltimore, Lucas Duda hit a go-ahead, three-run homer, helping eliminate the Orioles from postseason contention. Baltimore (74-82), which closed with five runs in the ninth inning, is assured of finishing with a losing record for the first time since 2011.

Brewers 4, Cubs 3 (10)

In Milwaukee, Travis Shaw hit a two-run homer with one out in the 10th inning off All-Star closer Wade Davis, lifting the Brewers to a win over Chicago.

After losing straight days in the 10th to the Cubs, the Brewers moved back within 4½ games of NL Central-leading Chicago.

Padres 5, Rockies 0

In San Diego, Jhoulys Chacin (13-10) kept the Rockies hitless until DJ LeMahieu hit a sinking liner that diving center fielder Manuel Margot trapped with two outs in the sixth. Chacin and four relievers combined on a five-hitter.

Pirates 11, Cardinals 6

In Pittsburgh, Lance Lynn (11-8) allowed eight runs and six hits while getting two outs for St. Louis (81-73), which remained 1½ games behind Colorado. The Cardinals stayed five games behind the Cubs in the NL Central.

Marlins 12, Diamondbacks 6

In Phoenix, Giancarlo Stanton extended his club record with his 57th home run and set a team mark with his 125th RBI, preventing Arizona from clinching an NL wild card.

Ichiro Suzuki grounded out in his only plate appearance after coming on as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning.

Giants 2, Dodgers 1

In Los Angeles, Madison Bumgarner (4-9) allowed five hits in 7⅔ innings, including Austin Barnes’ homer, ending a four-start losing streak. Gorkys Hernandez had three hits and scored both runs.

Braves 4, Phillies 2

In Atlanta, pinch hitter Johan Camargo hit a go-ahead, two-run double off Luis Garcia (2-5) in a three-run eighth inning and Rio Ruiz homered.