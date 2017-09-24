Okazaki scores for Leicester in defeat

Japan striker Shinji Okazaki scored his third league goal of the season on Saturday, but Leicester City went down 3-2 at home to Liverpool in the English Premier League.

Philippe Coutinho set up Mohamed Salah for the opener and then scored his first goal of the season with a superb free kick to give Liverpool a 2-0 lead at King Power Stadium.

On target against Liverpool on Tuesday in Leicester’s 2-0 win in the Carabao Cup, Okazaki pulled one back in first-half stoppage time when he bundled home from close range, despite being pulled back by Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet.

Jordan Henderson scored from a Liverpool counter to make it 3-1 to the visitors before Jamie Vardy headed in to give Leicester fresh hope.

However, Vardy missed a chance to level for Leicester when his penalty was saved by Mignolet.

In other matches involving Japanese players in Europe’s top leagues, Mainz striker Yoshinori Muto earned the penalty that Pablo De Blasis converted in a 1-0 win at home against Genki Haraguchi’s Hertha Berlin in the German Bundesliga.

Takashi Usami scored his second goal for Fortuna Dusseldorf in the German second tier in a 2-1 win against St. Pauli, while in the Netherlands, Yuki Kobayashi scored the winner as Heerenveen climbed to the top of the Eredivisie table with a 2-1 victory at Willem II.