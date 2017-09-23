Goeido can wrap up title with victory over Harumafuji on final day
Onosho (right) forces Asanoyama out of the raised ring on Saturday, the 14th day of the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament, at Ryogoku Kokugikan. | KYODO

Ozeki Goeido dodged a bullet on Saturday to rebound from back-to-back defeats and zero in on his second career championship at the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament.

Goeido was given a serious run for his money by ninth-ranked maegashira Takanoiwa in the day’s penultimate bout at Ryogoku Kokugikan but improved to 11-3, one win ahead of yokozuna Harumafuji.

Goeido, the defending tourney champion, and Harumafuji face off in the final bout of regulation on Sunday, with Harumafuji needing a win to force a championship playoff.

Harumafuji holds a 31-11 career record against Goeido at grand tournaments.

After a pair of false starts, Goeido survived a couple of big scares against plucky Takanoiwa (8-6), but eventually came through unscathed, toppling the maegashira with a watashikomi (thigh-grabbing )pushdown.

Harumafuji (10-4) kept alive his title hopes by forcing out sekiwake Mitakeumi (7-7) in the day’s last bout.

No. 16 maegashira Asanoyama’s hopes of a shock title win in his first tournament in the elite makuuchi division ended after he was sent to a fifth defeat.

Onosho (9-5) grabbed Asanoyama by the throat after the tachiai charge and followed up with a two-handed shove to send him off the raised ring.

Former ozeki Kotoshogiku scored a ninth win, bellying 11th-ranked maegashira Daieisho (8-6) towards the edge of the dohyo and finishing the job with a shove to the midriff.

