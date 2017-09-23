Tigers won’t keep Ausmus at helm

The rebuilding Detroit Tigers will start fresh next season with a new manager.

The Tigers announced Friday that Brad Ausmus will not return in 2018 after four years in charge. General manager Al Avila said the team was not extending Ausmus’ contract.

Detroit was the first team this season to announce a managerial change.

Ausmus, a former MLB catcher, is 312-326 after Friday’s 7-3 loss to Minnesota. His tenure included an AL Central title in his first season, but the Tigers have not made the postseason since.