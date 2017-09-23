Blue Jays pounce on Tanaka

Masahiro Tanaka gave up eight runs over 5⅔ innings as the New York Yankees fell 8-1 to the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.

In the loss, Tanaka (12-12), equaled the most runs he has conceded in a game in the major leagues. He surrendered six hits, including three homers worth seven runs combined, and walked three while striking out six at Rogers Centre.

New York’s three game-winning streak ended as it seeks to clinch a wild card spot.

With the score tied 1-1, the right-hander yielded a solo shot to Teoscar Hernandez in the third and a two-run homer to Russell Martin an inning later before Ryan Goins capped the Blue Jays’ offense with a two-out grand slam in the sixth.

“I think there was a big difference between my good pitches and bad pitches,” Tanaka said. “I was in a good count (of 0-2 against Goins) and it’s a big problem that I couldn’t pitch out of that situation.

“I will do what I have to do to prepare for my next game.”

Dodgers 4, Giants 2

In Los Angeles, the Dodgers clinched their fifth straight NL West title, beating San Francisco as Cody Bellinger set an NL rookie record with his 39th home run.

Los Angeles will open the NL Division Series at home on Oct. 6. The Dodgers are seeking to reach the World Series for the first time since 1988 under manager Tommy Lasorda, who was on hand at Dodger Stadium to celebrate his 90th birthday.

Bellinger hit a three-run homer in the third off Jeff Samardzija (9-15), topping the NL rookie mark set by Wally Berger in 1930 and matched by Frank Robinson in 1956.

Cubs 5, Brewers 4 (10 )

In Milwaukee, pinch hitter Tommy La Stella drew a bases-loaded walk off All-Star closer Corey Knebel with one out in the 10th.

Mariners 3, Indians 1

In Seattle, Nelson Cruz hit a game-ending two-run homer in the ninth.

Cardinals 4, Pirates 3

In Pittsburgh, Randal Grichuk scored after an error by shortstop Jordy Mercer, capping a frantic ninth-rally that lifted surging St. Louis over the hosts.

Rockies 4, Padres 1

In San Diego, Nolan Arenado ended Colorado’s scoreless streak at 23 innings with a solo homer, and the Rockies downed the Padres.

Greg Holland got his 41st save, tying Jose Jimenez’s club record from 2002.

Astros 3, Angels 0

In Houston, Justin Verlander pitched one-hit ball over seven innings to remain perfect with the Astros and Yuli Gurriel hit a three-run homer against Los Angeles.

Verlander (14-8) walked two and struck out six to improve to 4-0 since being traded from Detroit on Aug. 31.

Diamondbacks 13, Marlins 11

In Phoenix, Chris Iannetta homered twice and drove in a career-high eight runs, and Arizona outslugged Miami.

Marlins pinch hitter Ichiro Suzuki grounded out in the third.

Twins 7, Tigers 3

In Detroit, Max Kepler and Brian Dozier homered, Byron Buxton had three hits and playoff-chasing Minnesota topped the Tigers.

Athletics 4, Rangers 1

In Oakland, rookie Matt Olson hit his sixth home run in seven games, a second-inning drive off Nick Martinez that helped the hosts damage Texas’ playoff hopes.

Red Sox 5, Reds 4

In Cincinnati, Rafael Devers belted a three-run homer and Boston extended its AL East lead to four games by overcoming Scooter Gennett’s fourth grand slam of the season.

Mets 7, Nationals 6

In New York, Travis d’Arnaud slugged two home runs and the Mets ended a three-game skid.

New York’s Norichika Aoki had three hits in four-at bats, including a go-ahead double in the sixth inning off Joe Blanton (2-4).

White Sox 7, Royals 6

In Chicago, Matt Davidson drove in three runs with his 26th homer and a double, Yoan Moncada hit a two-run drive and the White Sox overcame a four-run deficit to beat Kansas City.

Rays 8, Orioles 3

In Baltimore, Wilson Ramos bashed his third career grand slam, Evan Longoria also went deep and Tampa Bay throttled Ubaldo Jimenez and the Orioles.

Jimenez (6-11) gave up six runs and eight hits in three innings.

Braves 7, Phillies 2

In Atlanta, Kurt Suzuki homered twice, Nick Markakis drove in three runs and the Braves trounced Philadelphia.