Son outshines Lin to reach Japan Open semifinals

World No. 1 Son Wan-ho overpowered two-time Olympic champion Lin Dan of China at the Japan Badminton Open on Friday.

South Korea’s Son beat the Chinese great with a hard-fought 21-15, 21-15 quarterfinal victory at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium and now faces world champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in the semifinals.

“I wasn’t pressured, and I was in good physical condition. I tried to be on the offensive side and Lin made quite a lot of errors,” Son said. “I lost to Lin last time, so it feels good to win.”

Axelsen, who clinched beat Lin to clinch the world title in Glasgow last month, brushed off a challenge from Indian ace Kidambi Srikanth 21-17, 21-17.

Defending champion Lee Chong Wei squeezed past fourth-seeded rising star Chou Tien-chen of Taipei 21-11, 15-21, 21-19.

The Malaysian, who has won the Japan Open six times, will face Shi Yuqi in the other semifinal after the Chinese second seed beat India’s HS Prannoy 21-15, 21-14.

On the women’s side, No. 4 Akane Yamaguchi made a quarterfinal exit, losing to Rio de Janeiro Olympic gold medalist Carolina Marin in straight games.

Spain’s Marin, a two-time world champion, will face reigning world titlist Nozomi Okuhara in Saturday’s semifinals.

Marin, seeded and ranked fifth, defeated Yamaguchi 21-18, 21-15 in 54 minutes after dragging the No. 2 seed and 2013 champion across the court with her precise and speedy shots.

After Yamaguchi netted to see the score tied at 10-10 in the second game, Marin bagged two more points following tough rallies and held on to the lead.

“Yamaguchi is a fighting player and she fights for the shuttle. The key was to keep fighting until the end and show her that I really wanted to win today,” said Marin, who is looking for her first Japan Open title.

Yamaguchi expressed disappointment at the loss but said finishing in the last eight gave her a confidence boost.

“I wanted to play aggressively, but she did all of the attacking in the match,” Yamaguchi said of Marin. “I wanted to put pressure on my opponent, but the match didn’t go the way I wanted.”

Okuhara beat eighth-seeded Beiwen Zhang of the United States 21-16, 23-21 to set up a meeting with Marin.