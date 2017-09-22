Amazon, Facebook could enrich Premier League teams

Manchester United is anticipating Amazon and Facebook to pursue broadcast rights for the English Premier League.

Soccer’s wealthiest competition is preparing to sell rights for games for the 2019-2022 cycle, with the most valuable domestic rights due to be auctioned early in 2018.

The rights to show games in Britain are currently split between pay TV networks Sky and BT, who are collectively paying £5.1 billion ($7 billion) over three years. On top of that, the 2016-19 overseas rights are generating more than £3 billion.

Sky, whose biggest shareholder is Rupert Murdoch’s Fox, has held the majority of rights since the competition’s inception in 1992. But United, the record-20-time English champion, is expecting e-commerce powerhouses like Amazon and social network Facebook to pursue a slice of the live action for digital platforms.

“Absolutely I think they will enter the mix,” United vice chairman Ed Woodward said on an earnings call on Thursday. “Anecdotally there was incredibly strong interest in the last cycle. We are hearing that around the Premier League table and we are also hearing that from a European perspective in terms of interest in the Champions League and Europa rights.”

Woodward pointed to how Amazon Prime has replaced Twitter this year as the online streaming partner for Thursday night NFL games in the United States. Facebook has also started streaming Major League Soccer games this season.

“I do think we are going to see an increasing engagement from these and we would welcome the interest (in the Premier League),” Woodward said. “It’s going to be increasingly important to digitally engage with fans and we think we can be complementary to partners like this.”