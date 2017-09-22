Rams outscore rival 49ers in wild shootout

Coach Sean McVay walked into the postgame news conference and immediately asked, “Anyone have a beer?”

He probably wasn’t the only person who wanted a drink after watching a surprisingly thrilling Thursday night shootout between his Rams and the San Francisco 49ers that wasn’t decided until Los Angeles prevented a potential game-tying 2-point try and then delivered a rare defensive stop after blowing the onside kick in a 41-39 victory.

“We talk about mentally tough, be your best regardless of the circumstance,” McVay said. “I thought the players did that. They found a way in spite of some of the ups and the downs to come away with the win.”

While the defense came up big late, it was the offense that carried the day for the Rams (2-1), who have gone from the lowest-scoring team in the NFL a year ago to a dynamic one through three games under McVay.

Jared Goff threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns, Todd Gurley ran for 113 yards and scored three TDs and Robert Woods (108) and Sammy Watkins (106) each topped the 100-yard mark receiving in Los Angeles’ second 40-point performance of the season. The Rams have 107 points in all so far, the second-most in franchise history after three games to the 119 by “The Greatest Show on Turf” squad in 2000.

“Since I’ve been here we haven’t been able to do that,” Gurley said. “Hopefully we can keep putting points together, keep working together and keep learning from this. I think we left a lot more points off the board.”

This win didn’t come easy as the Rams nearly blew a 15-point lead, giving up two late touchdowns, fumbling a kickoff return and failing to recover an onside kick. But Los Angeles managed to stop a potential game-tying 2-point conversion on a deflection by Troy Hill and then used an offensive pass interference penalty against Trent Taylor and a fourth-down sack by Aaron Donald to stop the Niners after the onside kick.

The 49ers (0-3) scored five touchdowns after failing to get any the first two weeks but still came up short in part because a missed extra point by Robbie Gould forced them to try for 2 on their late touchdown.

“I just rushed it, I missed it, I made a mistake,” Gould said. “Obviously, I wish I didn’t do that, or we’d probably be playing in overtime right now.”

This time it was a tired defense that hurt San Francisco. After facing 79 plays in a 12-9 loss at Seattle on Sunday, the 49ers appeared to run out of gas during the short week as Goff frequently had wide-open receivers, especially on third down.

The Rams were 8 for 12 on third down, including all three of Goff’s touchdown passes.

Los Angeles needed all that offense on a night where Brian Hoyer threw for 332 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score.

The Rams took just 12 seconds to get on the board as Nickell Robey-Coleman intercepted Hoyer on the first play from scrimmage and returned it to the 3-yard line. Gurley ran it in on the next play to give the hosts a 7-0 lead.

“I just told him to start over,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “Got to go back to work. We didn’t change anything, went right on with the script. But it was a tough way to start out.”

Ex-player, actor Casey dies

Bernie Casey, a professional football player turned poet, painter and actor known for parts in films such as “Revenge of the Nerds” and “I’m Gonna Git You Sucka,” has died. He was 78.

Casey died on Tuesday in Los Angeles after a brief illness, his talent agent Erin Connor said.

Born in West Virginia in 1939 and raised in Columbus, Ohio, Casey excelled in track and field and football and attended Bowling Green State University on an athletic scholarship.

He went on to play wide receiver for the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams before going back to his alma mater to get a master’s degree in fine arts.

For Casey, the arts always came first. He painted and published books of poetry, but the football association that he viewed as a stepping stone followed him.

“It was just a gig,” he told the Washington Post in 1977 about football. “But it limits the way people perceive you. That can be frustrating. People have tremendous combinations of talents. A man can be a deep-sea diver and also make china.”

His art in particular captivated many famous minds, including Maya Angelou.

“His art makes my road less rocky, and my path less crooked,” Angelou said of a 2003 exhibit of his works.

“I was a big, agile, fast and a dedicated athlete,” Casey said in 1999. “But I always wanted to be a painter.”

Casey’s professional acting career began with “Guns of the Magnificent Seven,” a sequel to “The Magnificent Seven,” back in 1969.

He appeared in some 35 films, including “Boxcar Bertha,” “The Man Who Fell to Earth,” “Brian’s Song” and “Never Say Never Again.”

Casey also starred opposite fellow NFL veteran Jim Brown in “…tick…tick…tick” and “Black Gunn.”

He played Lambda Lambda Lambda head U.N. Jefferson in “Revenge of the Nerds” and John Slade in Keenan Ivory Wayans’ Blaxploitation parody “I’m Gonna Git You Sucka” from 1988.

He also had a number of television credits including “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” “Murder She Wrote” and “L.A. Law.”