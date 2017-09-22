Indians continue historic stretch

It’s time for the 2017 Cleveland Indians to be introduced to the one and only 1884 Providence Grays.

They share some unlikely history, the two teams, which played a mere 141 years apart, are the only two clubs to have ever won 27 out of 28 games.

The Indians joined the Grays on Thursday when Francisco Lindor’s three-run homer led Cleveland to a 4-1 victory and three-game sweep of the Los Angeles Angels.

The Grays, a defunct team that left the National League in 1885, ended up winning 28 of 29, leaving the Indians one game shy of matching the record.

“We want to keep it going,” Cleveland reliever Dan Otero said. “I mean, it’s crazy. That stuff doesn’t happen in baseball.”

It may have looked a little too familiar to the Angels, who lost to the Indians for the 11th consecutive time.

“They’re good, but any team can be beaten if you’re doing the things you need to do,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said.

“We didn’t do it consistently enough.”

It was a damaging series for Los Angeles, which has lost four of its last five overall in a struggling effort to overtake the Minnesota Twins for the final AL wild-card berth.

After hitting a two-run homer Wednesday night, Lindor came back with a game-winning, three-run homer in the fifth Thursday off Parker Bridwell (8-3) to break up a 1-1 game. It was his 32nd home run.

The Indians started right-hander Danny Salazar, largely in an effort to see if he can be a viable postseason reliever. He went 2⅔ innings, allowing the one run, two hits and three walks.

Five Cleveland relievers did not allow a run. The victory went to Zack McAllister (2-2) who threw 1⅓ innings. Tyler Olson worked a scoreless ninth for his first career save.

“That’s what we’re built around — the pitching staff,” Lindor said. “They’ve been carrying us the whole year. It’s fun whenever they all get a chance in the game. I’m glad I’m on this team.”

Dodgers 5, Phillies 4

In Philadelphia, Los Angeles starter Kenta Maeda pitched just three innings against the Phillies, and was told after the game he will be shifted to a relief role.

In his 25th and last start of the season, the 29-year-old right-hander was pulled from the game after giving up two runs on three hits while walking two and striking out three in a 61-pitch effort at Citizens Bank Park. His ERA rose to 4.25.

The Dodgers took an early lead on an RBI sacrifice fly by Yasiel Puig in the first inning and made it 2-0 in the third, but Maeda, who has not earned a win since Aug. 25, surrendered a game-tying two-run homer to Nick Williams in the bottom half.

“I can’t complain (of my being sent to the (bullpen) under the circumstances. We do have a whole lineup of good starting pitchers,” said Maeda, who was pitching on nine days’ rest.

“My wish as a player is to contribute in the postseason. I have no negative feelings. In a way I was prepared for this. My numbers speak for themselves.”

Los Angeles snapped a four-game losing streak and its comeback victory cut its magic number to one to clinch a fifth straight National League West title.

Cubs 5, Brewers 3 (10)

In Milwaukee, Javier Baez grounded a tying single with two outs in the ninth inning, Kris Bryant hit a two-run homer in the 10th and Chicago widened its NL Central lead over the Brewers.

The Cubs now are 4½ games ahead of the Brewers after winning the opener of a four-game series.

Twins 12, Tigers 1

In Detroit, Joe Mauer and Jorge Polanco had three hits each, and Minnesota extended its lead for the American League’s second wild card.

The Twins are 2½ games ahead of the Angels in the race for the AL’s final postseason spot.

Minnesota scored three runs apiece in the fourth and sixth innings, then added four more in the eighth.

Braves 3, Nationals 2

In Atlanta, R.A. Dickey frustrated Washington with his knuckleball for eight innings, Ozzie Albies had three hits and the Braves edged Washington.

After Ryan Zimmerman’s leadoff homer in the second inning, the 42-year-old Dickey gave up only one hit — a two-out single by Trea Turner in the third — over the next five innings. Turner was picked off first base.

Dickey (10-10) gave up two runs, four hits and no walks. He made a strong case that Atlanta should pick up his $8 million club option for 2018.

White Sox 3, Astros 1

In Houston, Chris Volstad and Chicago’s bullpen covered 8⅔ innings after starter Carson Fulmer left with a blister.

Volstad (1-0) got his first win since 2012 with the Chicago Cubs. He allowed a run over 4⅓ innings, and six relievers kept the Astros scoreless from there.

Padres 3, Rockies 0

In San Diego, Colorado stumbled again as it tries to protect its tenuous hold on the NL’s second wild card, losing to a Padres team powered by veteran left-hander Clayton Richard and rookie slugger Christian Villanueva.

Richard (8-14) struck out eight in 7⅓ scoreless innings a day after agreeing to a two-year contract extension through 2019. Villanueva homered for the second straight game.

Rangers 4, Mariners 2

In Seattle, Cole Hamels dominated for eight innings, Adrian Beltre and Choo Shin-soo went deep and Texas beat the Mariners to hang around the AL wild-card hunt.

Royals 1, Blue Jays 0

In Toronto, Jason Vargas and four relievers combined on a two-hitter, and Melky Cabrera had three hits and the only RBI.

Vargas (17-10) struck out seven in 6⅓ innings to win his third straight start. None of the three batters he walked advanced beyond first base.

Orioles 3, Rays 1

In Baltimore, Gabriel Ynoa pitched eight innings of five-hit ball, Manny Machado homered and the Orioles defeated Tampa in a matchup between fading AL East teams.

Machado’s two-run homer in the first inning off Matt Andriese (5-4) propelled Baltimore to its third win in 15 games.

Cardinals 8, Reds 5

In Cincinnati, Dexter Fowler delivered again, getting three hits and driving in two as St. Louis overcame Scott Schebler’s two home runs to down the Reds for a three-game sweep.

Carlos Martinez (12-11) lasted 6⅓ innings on a muggy night with a game time temperature of 29.4 C, allowing four runs and nine hits.