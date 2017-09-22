Mihara 2nd at Autumn Classic in Canada after short program

Mai Mihara safely landed three jumps and placed second after the women’s short program on the first day of action at the Autumn Classic International on Thursday.

Reigning Four Continents champion Mihara earned 66.18 points to finish behind local favorite and world silver medalist Kaetlyn Osmond, who led the field of 17 women at Sportplexe Pierrefonds with 75.21 points.

American skater Courtney Hicks took third, while Rin Nitaya is in ninth place.

Mihara, who is in her second season on the senior circuit, skated to “Libertango” in her new black dress in her first international competition of the 2017-2018 season.

The 18-year-old from Kobe cleanly landed a triple lutz/triple toe loop combo, a double axel and a triple flip, though she fell a few points short of the 70-point mark.

“My score isn’t bad but it isn’t good, either,” Mihara said.

“I got a little tired in my step sequence (at the end of the program) but I had the confidence because of my practices and I was able to skate well till the end. I want to skate through my free program with no mistakes.”

The women’s free program will be held on Saturday.

Olympic and world champion Yuzuru Hanyu is scheduled to start his season on Friday in the men’s short program.