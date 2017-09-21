Dragons’ Morino set to retire after season

Chunichi Dragons infielder Masahiko Morino, who played for Japan at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, will retire at the end of this season, the team announced on Thursday.

This season, the 21st year of his pro career, the 39-year-old Morino played in only 21 games, batting .250. He was taken off the roster after hurting his right leg in a game against the Hiroshima Carp on July 2.

Morino is scheduled to hold a news conference on Sunday.

Morino made the CL’s Best Nine as third baseman in 2010 and as first baseman won the Golden Glove in 2014.

In 1,800 career games, he has a .277 batting average with 1,581 hits, 165 home runs and 782 RBIs.