Sale reaches 300 strikeouts as Red Sox clinch

Chris Sale was at his very best — right down to his momentous last pitch — in another meaningful victory for the Boston Red Sox.

Sale struck out 13 to become the first AL pitcher in 18 years to reach the 300 mark, and the Red Sox clinched a playoff berth hours after beating the Baltimore Orioles 9-0 on Wednesday night.

Boston (88-64) was assured at least a wild card and its second consecutive trip to the postseason when the Los Angeles Angels lost 6-5 to the Cleveland Indians. Of course, the Red Sox are looking for much more than that. They lead the AL East by three games over the rival New York Yankees with 10 to play as Boston pursues its third division title in five years.

“Given where we are in the standings and what is at stake, every win is important,” manager John Farrell said. “Just getting into the playoffs is not our goal.”

Sale (17-7) reached the milestone on his 111th and final pitch, a called third strike against Ryan Flaherty to end the eighth inning. The last AL pitcher to fan 300 batters in a season was Boston’s Pedro Martinez in 1999, when he set a club record with 313.

Farrell sent Sale back out for the eighth inning to give him a shot at getting No. 300.

Thing is, the left-hander had no idea he was at 299 when the inning started.

“No, I didn’t,” Sale said. “I went out there and struck out the last guy and everyone started losing it. I knew I was close, but I didn’t know I needed just one more.”

Mookie Betts and Deven Marrero homered for the Red Sox.

After winning two straight 11-inning games over the skidding Orioles, Boston jumped to a 6-0 lead in the fifth and coasted to its 11th win in 14 games.

Betts and Marrero hit two-run homers in the fourth against Wade Miley (8-14), and Hanley Ramirez added a two-run double in the fifth.

Sale allowed four hits and walked none in matching his career high for wins.

“A dominant performance after a year that has been a dominant one,” Farrell said.

Sale reached double figures in strikeouts for the 18th time this season. He is the 14th pitcher in the so-called Live Ball Era (1920-present) to ring up 300 strikeouts in a season.

It was his 10th scoreless outing of the season, tying the team record held by Babe Ruth (1916) and Martinez (2000 and 2002).

“It was fun. I felt good tonight,” he said.

Indians 6, Angels 5

In Anaheim, Francisco Lindor snapped a seventh-inning tie with a two-run homer and Cleveland held off Los Angeles for its 26th victory in 27 games.

It was Lindor’s 31st home run of the season, the most by a switch-hitting shortstop in major league history.

Yankees 11, Twins 3

In New York, Aaron Judge hit his AL-leading 45th home run and topped 100 RBIs, and Didi Gregorius surpassed Derek Jeter for the most home runs (25) by a Yankees shortstop in a single season.

The game was briefly halted in the fifth inning when a foul ball down the third-base line off the bat of Todd Frazier struck a young girl, who was carried out of the stands, given first aid and taken to a hospital.

Rays 8, Cubs 1

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Blake Snell gave up two hits in seven shutout innings, and the Rays ended Chicago’s season-best seven-game winning streak.

Phillies 7, Dodgers 5

In Philadelphia, Aaron Altherr came through with a tiebreaking, two-run single in the eighth after launching a tying, two-run homer an inning earlier.

Pirates 6, Brewers 4

In Pittsburgh, Adam Frazier belted a two-run homer off Milwaukee closer Corey Knebel with two outs in the ninth.

Diamondbacks 13, Padres 7

In San Diego, David Peralta hit a leadoff homer and added a go-ahead double in the seventh for Arizona, which scored 11 runs in the final four innings and overcame Hunter Renfroe’s three homers.

Rangers 8, Mariners 6

In Seattle, Rougned Odor’s grand slam capped a seven-run fourth inning and Texas beat the Mariners to make up ground in the playoff chase.

Royals 15, Blue Jays 5

In Toronto, Mike Moustakas slugged his 37th home run of the season, breaking Steve Balboni’s franchise record in a rout of the hosts.

Giants 4, Rockies 0

In San Francisco, Colorado starter Tyler Chatwood dug himself an early hole against the Giants and now the Rockies’ lead for the second NL wild card is in jeopardy.

Cardinals 9, Reds 2

In Cincinnati, Dexter Fowler homered for the third straight game while Matt Carpenter and Paul DeJong also went long as St. Louis gained ground in its playoff push.

Nationals 7, Braves 3

In Atlanta, Braves closer Arodys Vizcaino issued three bases-loaded walks in the six-run eighth.

Astros 4, White Sox 3

In Houston, Yuli Gurriel had three hits, including a two-run double, Brad Peacock threw six solid innings and the Astros extended their winning streak to six games.

Marlins 9, Mets 2

In Miami, Giancarlo Stanton hit his major league-leading 56th homer and drove in three runs.

Norichika Aoki was hitless in four at-bats for New York while Miami pinch hitter Ichiro Suzuki grounded out in the eighth.

Athletics 3, Tigers 2

In Detroit, Daniel Mengden pitched seven scoreless innings, and Marcus Semien homered and drove in three runs.