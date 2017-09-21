Kagawa scores first goal of Bundesliga season

Japan midfielder Shinji Kagawa scored his first goal of the season as Bundesliga leader Dortmund won 3-0 away to Hamburg on Wednesday.

Kagawa, making his first start of the league campaign, opened the scoring after 24 minutes, driving home from close range after Omer Toprak had headed down Andriy Yarmolenko’s free kick.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang grabbed Dortmund’s second midway through the second half with an easy tap-in at the far post and Christian Pulisic sealed the win with 10 minutes left, rattling in off the far post.

“I really wanted to deliver a result today so I am happy,” said Kagawa, who suffered a dislocated shoulder on duty with the national team in June, slowing his preparations for the season.

Kagawa was limited to 66 minutes but was happy with his progress.

“I think I did OK,” he said. “The condition of the pitch was not good and that made it difficult to play but I didn’t make any big mistakes and had a good feel for the game.

“I think the manager took me off as he is trying to get me back step by step and I think that is a positive thing. Hopefully I can play even more minutes in the next match.”

Kagawa’s Japan teammate Yoshinori Muto scored his second goal of the season but Mainz lost 3-2 at home to Hoffenheim.

In England, Marcus Rashford scored twice as holder Manchester United brushed aside second-tier Burton Albion 4-1 at Old Trafford to reach the fourth round of the League Cup.

The 19-year-old England striker produced two lethal finishes in the opening 20 minutes and Jesse Lingard killed the tie off before halftime with a deflected effort.

Anthony Martial got in on the act after the break before Lloyd Dyer grabbed a stoppage-time consolation for Burton.

Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal also progressed, as did Everton which ended a run of four consecutive defeats with a welcome 3-0 home victory against second-tier Sunderland.

United has now scored 17 goals in five home matches this season in all competitions, although Burton became the first of those visiting sides to score at Old Trafford.

It was only a minor irritation as United produced a vibrant display with Rashford, leading the line instead of rested Romelu Lukaku, in deadly form as the Reds eased through to a fourth-round trip to Swansea City.

“Anthony Martial was good, Juan Mata was good, Jesse Lingard was good. The team collectively enjoyed the game,” said United manager Jose Mourinho.