WBO champ Tanaka sidelined with broken eye sockets

World Boxing Organization light flyweight champion Kosei Tanaka has been diagnosed with fractures in both his eye sockets and will need two months to make a full recovery.

The head of Tanaka’s gym, Kiyoshi Hatanaka, said Wednesday the 22-year-old, who sustained the injuries defending his title on Sept. 13, has been banned from sparring for three months, dashing hopes of taking on compatriot and World Boxing Association light flyweight Ryoichi Taguchi in a unification bout before the end of the year.

“(Tanaka) is a kid with a future, so I will have him take his time focusing on treatment,” said Hatanaka.

Tanaka said, “If I had not got injured I would have been able to fight (in the unification bout). I feel really bad.”